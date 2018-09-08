Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018, 5th Test Day 1 Stats: Ishant Sharma equals Kapil Dev's record

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.63K   //    08 Sep 2018, 00:06 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day One

In a bid to gain a consolation win in the final Test of the series against England, the visitors made all the right moves, keeping the hosts tied up with a tidy bowling performance, restricting them to under 200 on the first day.

Here are some of the numbers from the day's play -

0 - The last player before debutant Hanuma Vihari to be in India's Test XI while playing for the Andhra team was MSK Prasad (against Australia in 2000). Prasad is the current chief selector.

1 - The fifty from Alastair Cook, playing his last Test, was the first 50 by an opener in this series (after 30 completed innings).

It is also the latest it has occurred in any series to date. The previous most it took was 28 innings in West Indies' tour of Australia in 1951/52 - in the 3rd innings of the 4th Test.

1 - Cook will retire as the player with the most consecutive Tests. He has 159 Tests at a go to his name, six more than Australia's Allan Border.

159 Alastair Cook (Eng)

153 Allan Border (Aus)

107 Mark Waugh (Aus)

106 Sunil Gavaskar (Ind)

101 Brendon McCullum (NZ)

1- Joe Root is the first captain to win all tosses in a five-Test series since Mark Taylor against England in Ashes 1998/99.

Indian captains losing all tosses in a five-Test series:

Lala Amarnath vs West Indies -1948/49

Kapil Dev vs West Indies -1982/83

Virat Kohli vs England - 2018

2 - Cook became second on the list of fewest % of Tests missed in one's career (100+ Tests):

0.00 Brendon McCullum (0/101)

0.62 Alastair Cook (1/161) *

0.64 Allan Border (1/156)

0.76 Kapil Dev (1/131)

0.83 Ian Healy (1/119)

30 - Cook now has the most appearances against India in Test matches.

30 Alastair Cook

29 Ricky Ponting

28 Clive Lloyd/ Vivian Richards/ Javed Miandad

27 James Anderson

25 Shivnarine Chanderpaul

43 - Ishant Sharma now is on top of the list of leading wicket-takers for Indian in Tests against England, along with Kapil Dev.

43 - Kapil Dev and Ishant Sharma

36 - Anil Kumble

35 - Bishan Singh Bedi

31 - Bhagwath Chandrasekhar

58 - The current pace attack is now level with the 1979-80 side for most wickets in a series for Indian pacers:

58 v England, 2018 (Ishant Sharma 18, Md. Shami 14, Jasprit Bumrah 13, Hardik Pandya10, Umesh Yadav 3)

58 v Pakistan, 1979/80 (Kapil Dev 32, Karsan Ghavri 15, Roger Binny 11)

57 v Australia, 1991/92 (Kapil Dev 25, Manoj Prabhakar 19, Javagal Srinath 10, Subroto Banerjee 3)

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Contact Us Advertise with Us