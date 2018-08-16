England vs India 2018: India's Predicted XI for the 3rd Test

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Four

India are still recovering from the ignominious defeat at the hands of England at Lord’s. No drug is strong enough to cure the deep wounds. The onslaught was such. But it is not the end of the world. Yes, India have an Everest to climb at Trent Bridge. But If any team can take the bull by the horns, it is this number 1 ranked Indian team.

Even a single false move can prove to be a landmine. And one move which cost us dearly in the Lord’s test was the fallible team combination. The team combination can make or break the chances of India’s renaissance in the series.

Here is a look at the probable 11 which India will go ahead with into the 3rd test.

Openers:

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has been making the necessary amends in his technique

KL Rahul dragging the ball onto the stumps in the first innings of the first Test was probably the worst shot he had ever played in his career. But post that he has been making conspicuous efforts to confront the menacing outswingers.

This was clearly evident in the 2nd innings at Lord's before he was trapped by an inswinger. Still, the signs were propitious. So the benefit of doubt has to be given to Rahul at least for this Test.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin has looked the second-most comfortable batsman after Kohli

Yes. This is a debatable promotion but Ashwin has earned it. Murali Vijay’s forgettable exploits with the bat have also helped his case. When the Indian batsmen were uncontrollably ‘edge-prone’, Ashwin was able to caress the ball to the fence with his potent cover drives. His compact game can provide the solidity India desperately need at the top.

