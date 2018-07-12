Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: Kuldeep Yadav's incisive spell is SK Play of the Day

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
919   //    12 Jul 2018, 23:54 IST

Jonny Bairstow
Jonny Bairstow was left undone by a particularly wily googly

Unlike their middling returns in the shortest format of the game, England would have anticipated a better showing when the action switched to a format which has provided them plenty of comfort in recent times. However, an all too familiar script ensued as they were left ravaged by their age-old nemesis of wrist-spin during the opening ODI at Trent Bridge.

The hosts lost the toss at the notoriously high-scoring venue and were predictably asked to set a target by Virat Kohli's Indian team. Despite a promising start on the docile surface, England unravelled in spectacular fashion against the exotic Kuldeep Yadav.

Akin to his remarkable performance in the tour opener at Manchester, Kuldeep's deceptive flight rendered England's much vaunted batting lineup impotent at Nottingham too. The left-armer's first spell comprised the scalps of Jason Roy, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow in the space of successive overs.

Kuldeep strikes at England's heart

Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep enhanced his credentials with an impressive performance on a benign surface

Powered by Roy and Bairstow, England began encouragingly against Umesh Yadav's raw pace and the rather harmless seam of Siddarth Kaul. Notwithstanding Bairstow's lucky reprieve off Umesh, the hosts' first real threat came when Kohli introduced Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack as early as during the ninth over.

At the end of ten overs, England were comfortably perched at 71/0. Not surprisingly, Kohli unleashed his trump card as soon as the mandatory Power Play was complete. Roy's scrambled mindset was on full view as he resorted to the sweep off Kuldeep's very first delivery. The hard-hitting opener paid the price in the ensuing ball when a misguided reverse-sweep lobbed tamely to cover.

The Yorkshire combine of Bairstow and Root found themselves under enormous pressure. Their hesitancy was evident against the wiles of Kuldeep. England's Test captain played back when he would have been better served coming forward. His failure to read the wrist-spinner off his hand culminated in a straightforward leg-before decision.

Skipper Eoin Morgan moved off strike at his first possible opportunity. Bairstow responded by getting on the front foot. Despite the signs being more Manchester than Cardiff, the right-hander's penchant for lunging at the ball resulted in his own downfall. The angle of the googly failed to convince the umpire to raise his finger. But the Decision Review System did.

The core of England's batting lineup was torn apart in a manic spell of eleven Kuldeep deliveries. Even though Stokes and Morgan nervously kept him at bay for his next two overs, the wrist spinner's figures at the end of his first spell read 4-0-9-3. The chinaman exponent eventually completed with a career-best haul of 6/25 and ensured that India never really relinquished their stranglehold on the game.

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Jonny Bairstow Kuldeep Yadav SK Play of the Day
England vs India 2018: Kuldeep Yadav's astounding spell...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Bairstow's assault on Kuldeep is...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Kuldeep Yadav's triple-wicket over...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: Hits and misses
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: Hits and Misses 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's exceptional death bowling...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Five things England should do...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 talking points as India beat...
RELATED STORY
Things to look forward to in England vs India ODI series
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Yesterday
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us