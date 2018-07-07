Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: Bairstow's assault on Kuldeep is SK Turning Point of 2nd T20I

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
82   //    07 Jul 2018, 03:14 IST

Bairstow Kuldeep
Jonny Bairstow took the attack to Kuldeep Yadav at Cardiff

Following an absolute shellacking in the series opener at Manchester, England bounced back by clinching a thrilling contest at Cardiff.

On a sluggish surface at the Sophia Gardens, they rode on a wholesome bowling performance and then on Alex Hales' composure to overcome a spirited Indian challenge.

Also Read: SK Play of the Day - England's performance in the Powerplay and Shikhar Dhawan's bizarre run-out

Kuldeep Yadav, England's latest wrist-spin nemesis, was neutered by the belligerence of Jonny Bairstow.

The right-hander's aggressive approach against the chinaman threat turned out to be the most pivotal moment in the match.

At a time when the required run-rate was hovering around ten, Bairstow smoked back to back sixes off Kuldeep in the 17th over and alleviated the relentless pressure exerted by the visitors.

Chasing a competitive target of 149 on the two-paced track, England lost both openers inside the Power Play overs. The introduction of wrist-spin only made matters worse for the hosts as Joe Root played all around a well-disguised googly from Yuzvendra Chahal.

While Hales looked to anchor the run-chase, skipper Eoin Morgan never appeared comfortable at the crease. He survived a few close leg-before calls from the spinners before perishing to a stunning catch from Shikhar Dhawan.

When Bairstow walked into the middle, England needed 57 runs from 41 deliveries. Such an equation would usually be a cakewalk in the modern T20 parlance. However, the Indian bowlers tightened the screws by building up dangerous sequences of dot balls.

Bairstow takes on Kuldeep

Kuldeep changed ends before beginning his penultimate over. Understandably, Bairstow and Hales were circumspect in dealing with him. Four successive singles were sandwiched on either side by a dot ball.

The equation boiled down to 39 runs from the final four overs. Having conceded just 18 runs from his first three overs, Kuldeep dearly wanted to end his spell by getting on the wickets column.

Defying expectations, Bairstow unleased a powerful slog-sweep off the second delivery of the 17th over. The ball landed in the stands and Kuldeep found himself paying the price for tossing the ball up a little too extravagantly.

The next ball was almost a carbon-copy. Despite altering the line from leg-stump to outside off-stump, Kuldeep's luring flight was pounced upon by the purposeful Bairstow. Indian skipper Virat Kohli could only watch forlornly as the ball sailed over the deep mid-wicket boundary once again.

Unflappable Hales has the last laugh

Alex Hales
Alex Hales' unbeaten half-century thwarted India's valiant efforts in the end

Although Kuldeep completed his spell with three singles, the damage had already been done. Much more than its effect on the required run-rate, Bairstow's refreshingly positive wait and unleash approach rendered the wily wrist-spinner ineffective this time around.

Bairstow departed at the beginning of the 18th over. However, his priceless 18-ball 28 had swung the pendulum in England's favour. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav took the game to the last over by keeping the batsmen incredibly quiet in the death overs.

With 12 runs required from the final six balls, India was in the contest. The primary difference was the presence of the well-set Hales as well as the fact that England had only exhausted half of their deep batting lineup.

Hales delivered the killer blow right at the start of the all-important last over. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had only given away seven runs from three overs until then, was dispatched high over the straight boundary. A streaky boundary in the ensuing ball all but sealed the deal for England.

What did you think about Bairstow's performance in England's win? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Jonny Bairstow Kuldeep Yadav SK Turning Point
England vs India 2018: Kuldeep Yadav's triple-wicket over...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: Hits and Misses 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Kuldeep Yadav's astounding spell...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd T20I: Preview, Weather Report,...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: Hits and misses
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 2nd T20I, Cardiff: 5 talking...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, first T20I: Preview
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: 5 Unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, second T20I: Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
England vs India, second T20I: Players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd IT20 | Yesterday
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd IT20 | Tomorrow, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us