England vs India 2018: Bairstow's assault on Kuldeep is SK Turning Point of 2nd T20I

Jonny Bairstow took the attack to Kuldeep Yadav at Cardiff

Following an absolute shellacking in the series opener at Manchester, England bounced back by clinching a thrilling contest at Cardiff.

On a sluggish surface at the Sophia Gardens, they rode on a wholesome bowling performance and then on Alex Hales' composure to overcome a spirited Indian challenge.

Kuldeep Yadav, England's latest wrist-spin nemesis, was neutered by the belligerence of Jonny Bairstow.

The right-hander's aggressive approach against the chinaman threat turned out to be the most pivotal moment in the match.

At a time when the required run-rate was hovering around ten, Bairstow smoked back to back sixes off Kuldeep in the 17th over and alleviated the relentless pressure exerted by the visitors.

Chasing a competitive target of 149 on the two-paced track, England lost both openers inside the Power Play overs. The introduction of wrist-spin only made matters worse for the hosts as Joe Root played all around a well-disguised googly from Yuzvendra Chahal.

While Hales looked to anchor the run-chase, skipper Eoin Morgan never appeared comfortable at the crease. He survived a few close leg-before calls from the spinners before perishing to a stunning catch from Shikhar Dhawan.

When Bairstow walked into the middle, England needed 57 runs from 41 deliveries. Such an equation would usually be a cakewalk in the modern T20 parlance. However, the Indian bowlers tightened the screws by building up dangerous sequences of dot balls.

Bairstow takes on Kuldeep

Kuldeep changed ends before beginning his penultimate over. Understandably, Bairstow and Hales were circumspect in dealing with him. Four successive singles were sandwiched on either side by a dot ball.

The equation boiled down to 39 runs from the final four overs. Having conceded just 18 runs from his first three overs, Kuldeep dearly wanted to end his spell by getting on the wickets column.

Defying expectations, Bairstow unleased a powerful slog-sweep off the second delivery of the 17th over. The ball landed in the stands and Kuldeep found himself paying the price for tossing the ball up a little too extravagantly.

The next ball was almost a carbon-copy. Despite altering the line from leg-stump to outside off-stump, Kuldeep's luring flight was pounced upon by the purposeful Bairstow. Indian skipper Virat Kohli could only watch forlornly as the ball sailed over the deep mid-wicket boundary once again.

Unflappable Hales has the last laugh

Alex Hales' unbeaten half-century thwarted India's valiant efforts in the end

Although Kuldeep completed his spell with three singles, the damage had already been done. Much more than its effect on the required run-rate, Bairstow's refreshingly positive wait and unleash approach rendered the wily wrist-spinner ineffective this time around.

Bairstow departed at the beginning of the 18th over. However, his priceless 18-ball 28 had swung the pendulum in England's favour. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav took the game to the last over by keeping the batsmen incredibly quiet in the death overs.

With 12 runs required from the final six balls, India was in the contest. The primary difference was the presence of the well-set Hales as well as the fact that England had only exhausted half of their deep batting lineup.

Hales delivered the killer blow right at the start of the all-important last over. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had only given away seven runs from three overs until then, was dispatched high over the straight boundary. A streaky boundary in the ensuing ball all but sealed the deal for England.

