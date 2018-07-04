England vs India 2018: Kuldeep Yadav's triple-wicket over is SK Turning Point of 1st T20I

Joe Root had no clue whatsoever against Kuldeep's sharp googly

An exotic art found itself elevated on a resplendent stage at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. In what was one of the most magical spells seen in the recent limited-overs arena, chinaman exponent Kuldeep Yadav ran rings around England's clueless batting lineup and paved the way for India's dominant triumph in the opening T20I.

When Kuldeep was introduced into the equation, England were comfortably positioned at 72/1 after nine overs. The left-arm wrist-spinner's astonishing spell of 5/24 singlehandedly ensured that India had to chase only a below-par target.

After outclassing Alex Hales in his second over, Kuldeep went on to dismiss the likes of Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root in the third over of his spell. The three vital scalps wrecked England's chances of reaching a competitive total. The 23-year-old got his just reward when Jos Buttler eventually became his fifth victim in the match.

Blistering Buttler provides a strong start

Upon winning the toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli opted to chase on a glorious evening in Manchester. With the surface conducive for stroke-play, the in-form Buttler got the ball rolling. Alongside the aggressive Jason Roy, he placed the Indian bowlers under immediate pressure.

Even as Roy resorted to unappealing heaves to find the boundary, the naturally talented Buttler combined innovation with clean timing in order to take the attack to the visitors. When Kohli unleashed leg-spin in the form of Yuzvendra Chahal, the wicket-keeper batsman responded by dancing down the track and dispatching the ball into the stands.

Roy perished when he tried to slog Umesh Yadav across the line. The extra pace from the bustling fast bowler meant that the inside-edge cannoned on to the stumps. Coming in at number three, Alex Hales struggled to get off the blocks. He was soon put out of his misery by Kuldeep.

Even as Hales' crawl threatened to bring down England's run-rate, Buttler motored along seamlessly. This was his seventh fifty-plus score from his last nine matches across all three formats.

Kuldeep slices through middle-order

Kuldeep defeated Jonny Bairstow through the air as well as off the pitch

The fourteenth over of the match turned out to be its most decisive one. Kuldeep coerced Eoin Morgan to take the aerial route. However, the nicely tossed-up delivery prevented the England skipper from finding his timing. His opposite counterpart completed an impressive catch at deep mid-wicket.

Buttler got off strike in the second ball of the over. What ensued was scarcely believable as Bairstow and Root departed in consecutive deliveries. The two Yorkshiremen's dismissals were eerily similar too.

Kuldeep imparted generous flight and lured the two right-handers out of the crease. Failing to pick the googly, both batsmen were beaten through the air as well off the surface. MS Dhoni gleefully accepted two stumping opportunities in as many balls. From 106/2, England had imploded to 109/5.

Rampant Rahul takes control

Having lost two of their best batsmen for first-ball ducks, the hosts were clearly rattled. Their age-old weakness against wrist-spin was rearing its ugly head once again. After watching KL Rahul drop a difficult catch, Kuldeep got the prized scalp of Buttler in the very next ball when the latter's loft found the safe hands of Kohli at long-on.

David Willey's last-minute cameo enabled England to reach a reasonable total of 159. However, the target was well within reach of India's explosive top-order. Despite losing Shikhar Dhawan in the very first over of the run-chase, the visitors rode on the belligerence of KL Rahul.

The flamboyant right-hander blew England's bowling unit to smithereens and smashed his second T20I century. Rahul's unbeaten 54-ball 101 comprised ten boundaries and five towering sixes. India cruised to the target with eight wickets and ten balls to spare.