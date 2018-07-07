England vs India 2018: Predicted XI of both teams for third T20I

The English fought back in spectacular fashion against an unchanged Indian side in the 2nd T20I. Though it was a very closely fought contest that went into the last over where Alex Hales triumphed over Bhuvneshwar Kumar, there might be changes to the playing XIs of both teams for the all-important 3rd and final T20I that will be the deciding match of the series.

With each team having won one of the previous T20Is, the pressure is on the selectors to pick the best possible XI to give the teams their best shot at winning the series.

Here are the predicted XIs and justifications for each choice for the 3rd T20I between India and England at Bristol.

Indian Playing XI

Top Order

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan had a good IPL season, especially towards the latter half. He followed the good string of performances up with a century against a young Afghanistan side in their inaugural Test match and blitzed a 74 (45) in the T20I against Ireland.

He misfired in the first two T20Is against England but the management will likely back him to fire in the upcoming clutch match. If Dhawan’s performances in ICC competitions are anything to go by, he is a good player under pressure.

Rohit Sharma/KL Rahul

Rohit Sharma looks to loft one in the 2nd T20I

Rohit Sharma had a mediocre season with the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2018, but showed signs of a return to form with his 97 against Ireland. Since that Ireland innings, however, he has managed a two-ball duck against Ireland, just over a run-a-ball 32 and 5 (9) in the three innings he has played since.

He might still be backed to open in the 3rd T20I but there is a possibility of Dinesh Karthik being drafted into the team to replace Rohit on the back of Karthik’s excellent IPL form and moving KL Rahul up the order to open with Dhawan.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is key to India's hopes in the decider

KL Rahul has been in excellent form both in the IPL and in the following T20Is. He fell cheaply against England in the 2nd T20I, managing 6 (8) before falling to Liam Plunkett, missing a hoick that left his stumps in a mess. He still seemed to be in good nick, playing an exquisite drive through the covers.

However, Rahul is almost certain to play the next match owing to his consistent performances recently.