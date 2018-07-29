England vs India 2018: All you need to know about the venues

The Indian team will be taking on England in a five-match Test series starting August 1. Let us take a look at each venue that will be hosting the matches.

First Test match: Edgbaston, Birmingham

The Edgbaston Stadium was established in 1882. It has a total capacity of about 21,000. It has two ends, City End and Pavilion End. A total of 50 Test matches have been played so far out of which, the team batting first has won 16 matches and bowling first has won 19 matches.

The highest total was recorded by England against India in 2011, in which the hosts scored 710 for 7 in 188.1 overs in their 2nd innings and thrashed the visitors by 242 runs.

The lowest total was recorded by South Africa against England in 1924, in which the visitors were able to score only 30 runs in their 1st innings and England won that match by an innings and 18 runs.

Second Test match: Lord's, London

The Lord's Stadium was established in 1814. It has a total capacity of about 30,000. It has two ends Nursery End and Pavilion End. A total of 136 Test matches have been played so far out of which, the team batting first has won 49 matches and bowling first has won 38 matches.

The highest total was recorded by Austrailia against the hosts in 1930, in which the visitors scored 729 for 6 in 232 overs in their first innings and thrashed the hosts by seven wickets.

The lowest total was recorded by India against England in 1974, in which the hosts restricted the visitors for just 42 in the second innings and the hosts won the game by seven wickets.

Third Test match: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

The Trent Bridge Stadium was established in 1841. It has a total capacity of about 17,000. It has two ends, Radcliffe Road End and Pavilion End. A total of 62 Test matches have been played so far out of which, the team batting first has won 22 matches and bowling first has won 17 matches.

The highest total was recorded by England against Austrailia in 1938, in which the hosts scored 658 for 8 in 188 overs in their 1st innings and the match ended in a draw.

The lowest total was recorded by Austrailia against England in 2015, in which the hosts restricted the visitors at 60 in the 1st innings and the hosts won the game by an innings and 78 runs.

