Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: All you need to know about the venues

Arnav Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
60   //    29 Jul 2018, 16:53 IST

The Indian team will be taking on England in a five-match Test series starting August 1. Let us take a look at each venue that will be hosting the matches.

First Test match: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final

The Edgbaston Stadium was established in 1882. It has a total capacity of about 21,000. It has two ends, City End and Pavilion End. A total of 50 Test matches have been played so far out of which, the team batting first has won 16 matches and bowling first has won 19 matches.

The highest total was recorded by England against India in 2011, in which the hosts scored 710 for 7 in 188.1 overs in their 2nd innings and thrashed the visitors by 242 runs.

The lowest total was recorded by South Africa against England in 1924, in which the visitors were able to score only 30 runs in their 1st innings and England won that match by an innings and 18 runs.

Second Test match: Lord's, London

England v West Indies - 3rd Investec Test: Day Three

The Lord's Stadium was established in 1814. It has a total capacity of about 30,000. It has two ends Nursery End and Pavilion End. A total of 136 Test matches have been played so far out of which, the team batting first has won 49 matches and bowling first has won 38 matches.

The highest total was recorded by Austrailia against the hosts in 1930, in which the visitors scored 729 for 6 in 232 overs in their first innings and thrashed the hosts by seven wickets.

The lowest total was recorded by India against England in 1974, in which the hosts restricted the visitors for just 42 in the second innings and the hosts won the game by seven wickets.

Third Test match: Trent Bridge, Nottingham


Notts Outlaws v Durham Jets - Vitality Blast

The Trent Bridge Stadium was established in 1841. It has a total capacity of about 17,000. It has two ends, Radcliffe Road End and Pavilion End. A total of 62 Test matches have been played so far out of which, the team batting first has won 22 matches and bowling first has won 17 matches.

The highest total was recorded by England against Austrailia in 1938, in which the hosts scored 658 for 8 in 188 overs in their 1st innings and the match ended in a draw.

The lowest total was recorded by Austrailia against England in 2015, in which the hosts restricted the visitors at 60 in the 1st innings and the hosts won the game by an innings and 78 runs.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Highest Test Scores Test cricket Leisure Reading
Arnav Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: 3 instances when India gave...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Nervous yet excited Dinesh Karthik...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 things that went wrong for India...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Indian players you might not...
RELATED STORY
4 questions India need to address ahead of the Test...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Things to look forward to in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Five things India should do ahead...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Milestones achieved by players in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Best possible Indian Playing XI at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
| Wed, 25 Jul
IND 395/10 & 89/2
ESX 359/8
Match Drawn
IND VS ESX live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us