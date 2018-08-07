Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018, second Test: Preview

Deshak Bhatnagar
CONTRIBUTOR
News
259   //    07 Aug 2018, 10:54 IST

England & India Net Sessions
England & India Net Sessions

After a great show by England and India in the first Test, now the action moves to the Home of Cricket, the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, London. Both the teams look very well prepared and anxious to go and make this series more competitive at one of the best Cricket venues in the World.

Talking about England, they are more than ready to go and show that why they are best in their backyard whereas India and Virat Kohli both have a point to prove that why they are No.1 & why they are so confident.

This epic battle will start at 15:30 hrs IST and Sony SIX will telecast the Test Live starting from 9th August.

Pitch: The second Test of the series will be played at iconic Lords Cricket Ground in London. The pitch is expected to be pacer friendly with a good amount of grass on it. So, expect a day full of excitement & a lot of swing bowling. Also, the last Test Played between the two at Lord's was won by India.

Teams:

India- After a hard-fought first match, the visitors are likely to make few changes in both batting & bowling department. Pujara is likely to be back in the side. As per past record at Lord's, there is a high chance of a win for the visitors.

Playing XI:- M.Vijay, KL.Rahul, C.Pujara, Virat(C), Rahane, D.Karthik(Wk), H.Pandya, R.Ashwin, Umesh/Jadeja, Shami, Ishant

England- Despite winning the first match, the home side have to make a forced change due to Stokes court hearing. Chris Woakes is set to replace Stokes & Moeen Ali might come in for out of favour Dawid Malan. Also, Pope has earned maiden Test call-up.

Playing XI:- Cook, Jennings, Root(C), Buttler, Bairstow(Wk), Woakes, M.Ali, Adil Rashid, Anderson, Broad, S.Curran
