England vs India: 3 Unexpected decisions taken by India in the 1st Test

Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Feature
1.35K   //    01 Aug 2018, 22:56 IST

Enter captio
India took some unexpected calls

A 5 match Test series is often considered to be the ultimate challenge. In the ongoing England-India Test series, it is no different. Although the limited overs leg of this England tour is done and dusted, it is the Test Series which will decide- who will be that one team which moves ahead in the cricketing year slightly happier and more confident about its skill set and mission. While England hasn’t had a great sporting summer, they come to this series having beaten the Indian side in the ODI series and walking in with the obvious home advantage.

On the other hand, India too, is confident in its approach and aspires to play their best cricket and try and win the series. Both captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri have expressed the desire to try and become one of the best touring cricketing nation in the world. A win against England in England would be a good start as India have to play a lot of away tours this year.

A lot of anticipation was there before the start of the 1st Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham and though the team selection and decisions taken by the Indian team management were largely along the lines of what was being talked about - a few decisions raised eyebrows.

Here are 3 unexpected decisions taken by India.

#3. Only 1 Indian spinner

Ashwin has bowled well in the match till now
Ashwin has bowled well in the match till now

Although this could be completely based on the wicket at Edgbaston, probably going in with a couple of spinners could have been a better idea. The two spinners combination could have been fruitful keeping in mind how the England batsmen struggled against the left arm chinaman in the limited overs series. It would have been wonderful to see Yadav bowling with the red cherry in tandem with off spinner R Ashwin.

Even Jadeja wasn’t considered as Ashwin is the lone spinner in the Indian 11 which is featuring against England in the first Test. It seems like Kuldeep and Jadeja will have to wait for their turn if India go ahead with this combination. R Ashwin hasn’t done anything yet to get replaced by either of them in the second test

Indians have manged to more or less control the flow of runs as well as pick up wickets whenever England have tried to go ahead- a good sign moving forward.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Ravichandran Ashwin Shikhar Dhawan
Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Saurabh is a final year student at the Department of Media Studies, Christ University, Bengaluru. A promising sports broadcaster, his insights on the game of cricket make him a known face in the realm of cricket media.
