England vs India, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

England will host India in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, July 17. Emirates Old Trafford in London will play host to this all-important contest.

While India registered a thumping win in the first game, they received a dose of their own medicine from England in the second ODI. The hosts returned to level the series 1-1 with a 100-run win in the second ODI.

Batting first, they were in some early trouble after being reduced to 87 for the loss of four wickets. However, Liam Livingstone (33), David Willey (41) and Moeen Ali (47) made vital contributions as England managed to score 246 runs in their 50 overs.

BCCI @BCCI



will look to bounce back in the series decider on Sunday.



Scorecard 🏻 🏻 bit.ly/ENGvIND-2NDODI England win the second #ENGvIND ODI. #TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the series decider on Sunday.Scorecard England win the second #ENGvIND ODI. #TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the series decider on Sunday. 👍 👍Scorecard 👉🏻👉🏻 bit.ly/ENGvIND-2NDODI https://t.co/9pjXrRktJH

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four wickets while Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets each. It was an improved performance from England with the bat as compared to the first ODI.

The target did not seem too big but the Indian batters struggled throughout the chase. They kept losing wickets right from the start and were reduced to 73/5. India could not recover as they were eventually bowled out for just 146, falling way short of the target.

England Cricket @englandcricket

Topley breaking records

All on the line in the decider ⚖️



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Our bowlers onTopley breaking recordsAll on the line in the decider ⚖️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND Our bowlers on 🔥Topley breaking records 🔝All on the line in the decider ⚖️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 https://t.co/UAF4teZYim

Reece Topley returned with impressive figures of 6/24 in what was a magnificent bowling performance. It was an incredible all-round effort from the hosts in a must-win game to bounce back in grand fashion.

The series now comes down to the final game. England will want to build on this win while India look to make a comeback in the final ODI and end the tour on a high.

England vs India Match Details

Match: England vs India, 3rd ODI, India tour of England, 2022

Date and Time: July 17, Sunday, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

England vs India Pitch Report

The pitch at Old Trafford is generally ideal for batters. Fast bowlers will get some assistance early on. However, batters can play their strokes once they spend time on the wicket. The average first innings total at this venue is 278 with teams batting first having an advantage.

England vs India Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain during the course of the game. Temperatures are expected to hover around 15 to 30 degrees Celsius.

England vs India Probable XIs

England

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c/wk), Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

India

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur / Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami.

England vs India Match Prediction

The final ODI of this series will be the deciding match. Hence, both sides will be under pressure going into this game. India put up a brilliant showing in the first game. However, they could not carry the momentum as England leveled the series with a thrilling win in the second ODI.

The hosts are confident and will want to secure a series win after their loss in the T20Is. India will also be desperate to end the tour with a win and are expected to bounce back in this contest and win the ODI series.

Prediction: India to win this fixture.

England vs India telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

LIVE POLL Q. Moeen Ali to score a fifty and pick up a wicket? Yes No 0 votes so far