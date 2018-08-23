Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 3rd Test: Six key highlights for India

Santosh Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
347   //    23 Aug 2018, 15:49 IST

India win by 203 runs to make it 2-1 with two to play

India win at Trent bridge to make it 2-1
India win at Trent bridge to make it 2-1

The picturesque Trent bridge stadium besides the river Trent bore witness to a comprehensive Indian victory by 203 runs. It evokes memories of Perth 2008 and Headingley 2002 for its sheer dominance. India outperformed England in each of the three departments after being obliterated at Lord's just a few days ago.

Here we look back at six key highlights for India in this epic Test win.


VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli: Amassed 200 runs in a test for the second time in this series
Virat Kohli: Amassed 200 runs in a test for the second time in this series

Virat Kohli put on a masterclass with yet another flawless display of batting in conditions which aided seam and swing bowling. He missed out on a century in the first innings but more than made up for it in the second dig. His first innings effort was more fluent punctuated with classy drives and flicks.

In the second innings, the sheer will and determination of his personality was on display. His judgement outside the off stump was flawless and his 23rd hundred paved way for a huge 4th innings total for England to chase. He has till now amassed 440 runs while the next best batsman in the series has not even scored half as many.


1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah
Santosh Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket Lover who writes to enjoy and works to earn a living
India vs England, 2018: Number Nuggets - Key differences...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test : Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test: Preview, Probable XI,...
RELATED STORY
4 key takeaways from the third Test match between England...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 3rd Test: 3 talking points from the game
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli dedicates the win to...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test, Day 1: 5 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 3rd Test: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's Predicted XI for 3rd Test
RELATED STORY
SK Match Story: England vs India 3rd Test Day 4 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us