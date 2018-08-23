England vs India 3rd Test: Six key highlights for India

India win by 203 runs to make it 2-1 with two to play

The picturesque Trent bridge stadium besides the river Trent bore witness to a comprehensive Indian victory by 203 runs. It evokes memories of Perth 2008 and Headingley 2002 for its sheer dominance. India outperformed England in each of the three departments after being obliterated at Lord's just a few days ago.

Here we look back at six key highlights for India in this epic Test win.

VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli: Amassed 200 runs in a test for the second time in this series

Virat Kohli put on a masterclass with yet another flawless display of batting in conditions which aided seam and swing bowling. He missed out on a century in the first innings but more than made up for it in the second dig. His first innings effort was more fluent punctuated with classy drives and flicks.

In the second innings, the sheer will and determination of his personality was on display. His judgement outside the off stump was flawless and his 23rd hundred paved way for a huge 4th innings total for England to chase. He has till now amassed 440 runs while the next best batsman in the series has not even scored half as many.

