England vs India, 5th Test Day 1: 5 Talking Points

Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
739   //    08 Sep 2018, 00:13 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day One
India
were
exceptional with the ball on Friday

At the conclusion of the opening day of the fifth and final Test, it is India who are on top after reducing England to 198 for 7 in a painstakingly slow day at The Oval.

Opting to bat first, England adopted an over-cautious approach in their batting, with Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali biding their time away against some disciplined and sustained Indian bowling who never let them get away with easy runs at any point.

At 133 for 1 it seemed like both were in for the long haul, but then Cook dragged one on and the downfall began as India roared their way back to take the honors on the opening day.

Here are the talking points:

Was picking Vihari over Nair the right decision?

Hanuma Vihari became the 292nd when he was named in the playing XI for India in fifth Test at The Oval on Friday.
Was Vihari the right replacement for Pandya?

As has been the case in recent times, there have been certain selections from Virat Kohli which have left a lot to be desired. There was an addition to that on Friday when India handed Hanuma Vihari a debut ahead of Karun Nair, who was picked in the first squad for the initial three matches and then was retained for the final two matches of the series.

Social media was extremely considerate towards the Karnataka batsman and former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar stated that Nair had every reason to ask the management why he didn't get an opportunity earlier.

"Karun Nair has every right to ask the team management why he is not in the team. He deserves an answer. You didn't pick an extra specialist batsman earlier, but now that you have, Karun Nair deserves an answer," Gavaskar said.

Hopefully, now having got the nod, Vihari grabs his chance with both hands.

Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Massive Rafael Nadal fan. Occasional writer. blog: dravidkeeda.wordpress.com
England v India 5th Test Day 1 : 5 talking points
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 198/7 (90.0 ov)
IND
Day 1 | Stumps: England won the toss and elected to bat.
ENG VS IND live score
Contact Us Advertise with Us