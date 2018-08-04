England vs India, First Test, Day 3: 5 Talking Points

Shankar Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST

Who will win this battle on Saturday?

This absorbing opening Test match between England and India that has had everyone glued to the television sets will find a winner on Saturday, but it is anybody's guess, as to who that will be.

That after India were left with 84 runs to go 1-0 up in the series finishing at 110 for 5 in pursuit of 194 with two full days left in the Test match. Their talisman- Virat Kohli- was unbeaten on 43 and giving him company was Dinesh Karthik, on 18.

The visitors find themselves in such a position thanks to a terrific bowling effort in the second innings from Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, who took eight wickets between them to put India in the driver's seat.

Only a resilient 63 from Sam Curran ensured that England reached a total which could give their bowlers something to bowl with.

Here are five talking points from the day:

#1 India's slip cordon rises to the challenge

India were very impressive in the slip cordon on Friday

In the first innings, India had few moments to regret, one among them was their iffy slip fielding. On Friday, it was in this aspect where the players rose to the occasion and delivered.

Setting the tone was KL Rahul, who took two sharp chances of R Ashwin's bowling and his effort seem to have rubbed on to the others as well as the fielders finally complimented the bowlers in and around the cordon.

Hopefully, the players can carry this forward for the rest of the series as well.

