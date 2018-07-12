England vs India ODI Series- A Statistical Preview

Hosts England and India are all set to square off for the tenth time in a bilateral series in England. While England have won six of these and India just two (with one tied), the visitors don't have to look back far for inspiration. They won the last bilateral series the two sides played on English soil, in 2014.

So, what should we expect in this short series between two of the most exciting teams in One-Day Cricket at the moment?

England in England- a strong proposition

England have been a force to reckon with at Home

Since World Cup 2015, England have won 28 ODIs in their own country. No other team has won as many in a single country in the same period. They have lost just 8, giving them in a Win/Loss Ratio of 3.50- the best for any team who has played at least 10 ODIs in a given country. Their batsmen average 44.32 in these games and have scored at a stunning rate of 6.51 runs per over. Needless to say, these are also the best numbers in the 40 months since the last World Cup. A gentle reminder- the next World Cup is in England. Without a doubt, England would start among the favorites.

In this period, in home ODIs, they have the most scores in excess of 250 (25), 300 (18), and 400 (3). While England have scored a lot of runs batting first, the cornerstone to their successful run has been their ability to chase down whatever target is set by the visiting sides. In 21 completed chases at home in this period, England have lost only 3 games and tied 1. Their win/loss ratio while chasing goes up to an impressive 5.66. To put things into perspective, India, with chasers of repute like their captain Virat Kohli have a win/loss ratio of 1.00 at home.