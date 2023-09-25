England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the ODI series between England and Ireland will be played on Tuesday. The County Ground in Bristol will play host to this encounter. The series stands at 1-0 in favor of England after the first game was washed out due to rain.

In the second ODI, the English side was asked to bat first. Will Jacks played a fantastic knock of 94 at the top of the order. Ben Duckett (48) and Sam Hain (89) contributed to help their side post 334 on the board. The Irish side picked up eight wickets in total, with George Dockrell finishing with three.

Chasing a mammoth total, the Irish batters got starts but failed to put up big partnerships. They kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Dockrell (43), Barry McCarthy (41) and Craig Young (40*) contributed but it wasn’t enough as they got knocked over on 286 in the 47th over to lose the game by 48 runs.

The English bowlers bowled brilliantly, with Rehan Ahmed starring with the ball. The leg-spinner picked up four wickets, giving away 54 runs in his 10 overs. George Scrimshaw also grabbed three scalps which helped them defend the total successfully to go 1-0 up in the series.

England will be high in confidence heading into the final game of the series. They will be looking to win the final game and seal the series. Ireland will be hoping to bounce back and draw level the series. Another exciting contest between these two sides awaits the fans on Tuesday.

England vs Ireland Match Details:

Match: England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI, Ireland tour of England 2023

Date and Time: September 26th 2023, Tuesday, 5 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

England vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground is a well-balanced one. The bowlers, seamers in particular, may get some initial movement with the new ball and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can down the bowling attack.

England vs Ireland Weather Forecast

The temperature in Bristol is expected to hover between 13 to 19 degrees Celsius. There is an 80% chance of rain predicted on matchday.

England vs Ireland Probable XIs

England

Probable XI

Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Zak Crawley (c), Ben Duckett, Sam Hain, Jamie Smith (wk), Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Matthew Potts, George Scrimshaw

Ireland

Probable XI

Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little

England vs Ireland Match Prediction

England won the second ODI to get a lead in the three-match series. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum whereas the Irish side will be hoping to bounce back and draw level the series on Tuesday.

England looks a settled unit and expect them to come out on top in the final game of the series.

Prediction: England to win this contest.

England vs Ireland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

Poll : Paul Stirling to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes