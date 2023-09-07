England vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

England and New Zealand are all set to face off in the opening game of the four-match ODI series. The Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will be hosting this clash on Friday, September 8.

The T20I series was tied at 2-2, but it is New Zealand, who will be high on confidence. It is because the Black Caps made a comeback after initially losing the first two matches in Chester-Le-Street and Manchester.

On Tuesday, the Kiwis raced to victory by six wickets in the fourth and final T20I at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The visitors, in the meantime, have Trent Boult back in ODIs and it remains to be seen how he performs.

As far as England are concerned, all the focus will be on Ben Stokes, who recently came out of retirement, keeping in mind the World Cup to be played later this year on Indian soil.

Jonny Bairstow is in stupendous form, having played a couple of handsome knocks in the T20Is. Gus Atkinson was impressive in the 20-over format and he would want to perform in the longer format as well.

England vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: England vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, New Zealand tour of England 2023

Date and Time: September 8, 2023, 05:00 pm IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

England vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The average score at the venue in Cardiff from 29 matches is 265. It means that a fairly high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

England vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

England vs New Zealand Probable XIs

England

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Will Young, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (C & WK), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Adam Milne/Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

England vs New Zealand Match Prediction

England lost their last two T20Is, but they have the team to stage a comeback. With the likes of Stokes and Joe Root in their teams, the Three Lions will go into the match as the favorites.

Prediction: England to win the match.

England vs New Zealand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

