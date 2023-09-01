England vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

England and New Zealand are all set to face each other in the second match of the four-match T20I series. The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester will be hosting this clash on Friday, September 1.

England, led by Jos Buttler, made a positive start to the series by taking a 1-0 lead. The Three Lions beat the Black Caps by seven wickets in the opening game at the Riverside Ground in Chester-Le-Street.

After opting to field first, the hosts restricted the Kiwis to 139 for the loss of nine wickets. Luke Wood and Brydon Carse accounted for three wickets apiece. Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone picked up one wicket apiece.

England stamped their authority on the game after chasing the target down with as many as 36 balls to spare. The home team lost the early wicket of Jonny Bairstow, but Dawid Malan scored 54 runs to take his team home.

Harry Brook batted at No. 4 and stayed not out on 43 runs off 27 balls with two fours and three sixes. For New Zealand, Tim Southee became the leading wicket-taker in T20Is, surpassing Shakib Al Hasan.

England vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: England vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, New Zealand tour of England 2023

Date and Time: September 1, 2023, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The average score at the venue is 167, which means that one can expect a sporting wicket. Six out of eight matches in Manchester were won by the team batting second.

England vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

There is a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around 19 degrees Celsius.

England vs New Zealand Probable XIs

England

Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Luke Wood

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Lockie Ferguson

England vs New Zealand Match Prediction

England looked in stupendous form in the opening match and it would not be a surprise if they take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Prediction: England to win the match.

England vs New Zealand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

