England vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

England and New Zealand are all set to face off in the third match of their four-match T20I series. Edgbaston in Birmingham will host this clash on Sunday, September 3.

England, led by Jos Buttler, took an unassailable lead in the series after winning the second match by 95 runs at the Old Trafford in Manchester. In both matches, the Three Lions have looked dominating, to say the least.

After opting to bat first in Manchester, England put up a huge score of 198 for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Jonny Bairstow was absolutely stupendous as he stayed not out on 86 runs off 60 balls with eight fours and four sixes.

Harry Brook continued his impressive run in the series, having notched 67 runs off 36 balls with five fours and as many sixes. Ish Sodhi picked up two wickets, but ended up leaking 44 runs.

Chasing the big target, the Black Caps were bowled out for 103 in 13.5 overs. The Kiwis have looked lacklustre in both matches and they somehow would want to ensure that they avoid a series defeat.

England vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: England vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I, New Zealand tour of England 2023

Date and Time: September 3, 2023, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

England vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The average score from six T20Is at the venue is around 175. A fairly high-scoring match is on the cards. Teams should bowl first after winning the toss.

England vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Birmingham. Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The humidity would not be on the higher side.

England vs New Zealand Probable XIs

England

Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Luke Wood

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Lockie Ferguson

England vs New Zealand Match Prediction

England will go into the match as the firm favorites without much of a doubt. Their bowlers and batters are in good form and the Kiwis are not expected to find it easy by any means.

Prediction: England to win the match.

England vs New Zealand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

