England vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

England and New Zealand are all set to face each other in the fourth and final match of the four-match T20I series. Trent Bridge in Nottingham will be hosting this clash on Tuesday, September 5.

England, led by Jos Buttler, had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead after winning the matches in Chester-Le-Street and Manchester. Hence, the Black Caps had already lost the chance of winning the series.

However, the visitors came out firing on all cylinders and won the third match of the series by 74 runs. After being put in to bat first in favorable conditions, New Zealand scored 202 for the loss of five wickets.

Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips scored 83 and 69 runs respectively, and put on a partnership of 88 runs for the third wicket. Gus Atkinson impressed by picking up two wickets for the home team.

Thereafter, Kyle Jamieson and Ish Sodhi accounted for three wickets apiece and helped the Black Caps restrict their opponents to 128 in 18.3 overs. Skipper Tim Southee picked up two wickets.

England vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: England vs New Zealand, 4th T20I, New Zealand tour of England 2023

Date and Time: September 5, 2023, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

England vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Nottingham is generally a belter for the batters. In limited-overs cricket, chasing teams have always got an advantage at Trent Bridge.

England vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Nottingham. Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark.

England vs New Zealand Probable XIs

England

Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Luke Wood

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Lockie Ferguson

England vs New Zealand Match Prediction

New Zealand were terribly short on confidence after losing the first two matches. But they made a strong turnaround by winning the previous match. Tough to pick an outright winner, the chasing team should be able to come up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

England vs New Zealand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

