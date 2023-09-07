England vs New Zealand ODI Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The four-match ODI series is on the horizon starting on September 8, following a thrilling and evenly balanced T20I encounter that ended in a draw.

The 4-match T20I series showcased some exceptional cricketing moments, with England initially displaying their prowess by successfully chasing 140 in the opener and defending 198 in the second.

However, New Zealand roared back into contention in the subsequent T20Is, overpowering England by defending 202 runs in the third match and chasing down a target of 175 in the decider to level the series. This seesaw battle now sets the stage for an enthralling ODI series.

Jos Buttler, the dynamic English batter, will lead the charge for the home team, while the experienced Tom Latham will captain the Kiwis. Both teams boast formidable lineups, promising a fiercely competitive contest that cricket fans worldwide won't want to miss.

England vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in ODI

In the cricketing rivalry between England and New Zealand, a total of 91 matches have been contested. England has secured victory in 41 of these encounters while facing defeat in 43, with two matches ending in ties.

Notably, when playing on their home turf, England has won 18 matches against New Zealand and suffered an equal number of losses.

England vs New Zealand ODI Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, September 8

1st ODI - England vs New Zealand, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff - 05:00 PM

Sunday, September 10

2nd ODI - England vs New Zealand, The Rose Bowl, Southampton - 03:30 PM

Wednesday, September 13

3rd ODI - England vs New Zealand, Kennington Oval, London - 05:00 pm

Friday, September 15

4th ODI - England vs New Zealand, Lord’s, London - 05:00 pm

England vs New Zealand ODI Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Live Telecast: Sony Sports TEN 1 SD and Sony Sports TEN 1 HD

Live Stream: Sony LIV app and Fancode

England vs New Zealand ODI Series 2023: Full Squads

England

Jos Buttler (c, wk), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

New Zealand

Tom Latham (c, wk), Finn Allen (wk), Trent Boult, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Will Young