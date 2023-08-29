England vs New Zealand T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Scheduled from August 30 to September 5, 2023, England is gearing up to host a riveting four-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The English squad, captained by Jos Buttler, will take on the Black Caps led by Tim Southee. Both uncapped John Turner and Josh Tongue were ruled out of England's T20I squad due to injuries and were replaced by Brydon Carse and Chris Jordan respectively.

Similarly, New Zealand's squad witnessed Jimmy Neesham's unfortunate exit, leading to Cole McConchie's inclusion.

Recent history reveals that England faced a setback in their last T20I encounter in March 2023, succumbing to a 3-0 defeat against Bangladesh. Conversely, New Zealand's form appears strong, coming off a victorious 2-1 series against the United Arab Emirates in mid-August 2023.

As anticipation builds, it's worth noting that England holds the upper hand in recent exchanges with New Zealand. Back in 2019, they clinched a 3-2 victory in a five-match T20I series. This sets the stage for an enthralling contest as both teams seek to leave their mark on the upcoming series.

England vs New Zealand Head to Head in T20I

The T20I rivalry has seen England claim 14 victories to New Zealand's 8, showcasing their competitive spirit. Notably, England has managed to dominate on New Zealand's home ground and has also secured two wins on their home soil. This head-to-head record sets the stage for intense clashes, promising exciting displays of cricketing prowess and a fierce battle for supremacy.

England vs New Zealand T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, August 30

1st T20I - England vs New Zealand, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street - 10:30 PM

Friday, September 1

2nd T20I - England vs New Zealand, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - 10:30 PM

Sunday, September 3

3rd T20I - England vs New Zealand, Edgbaston, Birmingham - 07:00 pm

Tuesday, September 5

4th T20I - England vs New Zealand, Trent Bridge, Birmingham - 10:30 pm

England vs New Zealand T20I Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Live Telecast: Sony Sports TEN 1 SD and Sony Sports TEN 1 HD

Live Stream: Sony LIV app and Fancode

England vs New Zealand T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

England

Jos Buttler (C&WK), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett (wk), Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

New Zealand

Tim Southee (C), Finn Allen (WK), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips (WK), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi