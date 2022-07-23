England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

England and South Africa will meet in the third and final ODI of their three-match series on Sunday, July 24, at Headingley in Leeds.

The hosts made a solid comeback after losing the first game, beating South Africa by 118 runs in Manchester to level the series. In a game reduced to 29 overs per side due to rain, England went all guns blazing batting first, putting up 201 runs on the board despite being bowled out in 28.1 overs.

Liam Livingstone (38), Sam Curran (35) and David Willey (21) made key contributions after they the hosts reduced to 72-5. England then bowled out South Africa for a paltry 83 in 20.4 overs to register a massive win. Adil Rashid was the pick of the English bowlers with three wickets, while Reece Topley and Moeen Ali chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Heinrich Klaasen top-scored for South Africa with 33, but the rest of the batters struggled to get going. It was a disappointing batting effort from the visitors, and they'll need to pick themselves up in the final ODI.

Earlier, Dwaine Pretorius impressed for South Africa, picking up four wickets as he ran through England’s top order. Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi complemented him well with a couple of wickets apiece.

England vs South Africa Match Details

Match: England vs South Africa, Third ODI, South Africa tour of England, 2022

Date and Time: July 24, 2022, Sunday; 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

Pitch Report

The pitch is good for batting. The team batting second has won 26 of 43 games here. Pacers will have some assistance early on and will need to make use of the conditions. The average first innings total here is 233 in ODIs.

Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain during the day, which could cause interruptions in play. The temperature should be around the 24-degree Celsius mark.

Probable XIs

England

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Phil Salt, Sam Curran, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

South Africa

Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Match Prediction

The series is set for an exciting finish. England came back strong in the second game and have momentum going into the final match after putting up a good all-round performance.

South Africa have bowled well in the series so far and have got the better of the famed English batting lineup, but their batters need to step up. Nevertheless, the hosts will fancy their chances of clinching the series after an emphatic win in the second game.

Prediction: England to win.

Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App.

