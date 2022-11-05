England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

England will have everything to play for when they take on Sri Lanka in their last T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, November 5. The equation is pretty clear cut for Jos Buttler and co. A win against Sri Lanka, irrespective of the margin, will put them in the semis and knock Australia out. On the other hand, a loss for them will send the Aussies into the knockouts.
England have had a mixed campaign so far, with the loss to Ireland being the low point. However, they would go into the must-win clash against the Lankans high on confidence, having toppled New Zealand in their previous match.
There were plenty of positives for the Englishmen from that game. Skipper Buttler led from the front with 73 off 47, while Alex Hales also scored an impressive fifty. The bowlers then did a good job of restricting the Kiwis.
Sri Lanka might have been eliminated from the semi-finals race, but they will be no pushovers. The Asia Cup champions will be keen to sign off on a high and make life difficult for England.
Today’s ENG vs SL toss result
Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bat. Speaking about the decision, skipper Dasun Shanaka said:
“It's a used wicket, last 7 games were won by teams batting first.”
Chamika Karunaratne returns to the playing XI for Sri Lanka, while England are going in with an unchanged team for the must-win match.
ENG vs SL - Today's match playing XIs
England: Jos Buttler (c &wk), Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
Today's ENG vs SL pitch report
Since this is a used pitch, the surface could take some turn. Batting second might not be as easy.
Today's ENG vs SL match players list
England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara
ENG vs SL - Today's match umpires
On-field umpires: Paul Reiffel, Paul Wilson
TV umpire: Nitin Menon
Match Referee: Andy Pycroft
