England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 39

England will take on Sri Lanka in the 39th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

England have five points to their name in four games. They beat New Zealand by 20 runs in their last game to stay in the race for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Batting first, Alex Hales (52) and Jos Buttler (73) scored fifties as England posted 179 on the board, losing six wickets. The bowlers then stepped up and restricted the Kiwis to 159/6 to win the game.

Chris Woakes and Sam Curran picked up two wickets apiece. A win for England against Sri Lanka will see them seal a berth in the semi-finals.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are struggling in the T20 World Cup 2022. They have won two games and lost as many and have only four points to their name. They beat Afghanistan by six wickets in their last game to grab their second win of the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

After being asked to bowl first, the Lankan bowlers restricted the Afghan side to 144/8. Wanindu Hasaranga starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/13. Dhananjaya de Silva played a well-composed knock of 66 to guide his side across the line in the penultimate over.

England vs Sri Lanka Match Details:

Match: England vs Sri Lanka, Match 39, Super 12 Group 1, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: November 5 2022, Saturday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

England vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface and will have to pick up wickets upfront. The surface gets better for batting as the game progresses and the batters can play their strokes freely once they spend some time in the middle.

England vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Sydney are expected to range between 13 and 21 degrees Celsius. There is no rain predicted on Saturday.

England vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

England

England beat New Zealand convincingly in their last game and are expected to go with the same XI against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Probable XI

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka

Chamika Karunaratne missed out on the last fixture and he might come back in the side for their game against England.

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan/Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

England vs Sri Lanka where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

