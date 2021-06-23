England vs Sri Lanka T20I series 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

England are set to host Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, with the first game taking place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on June 23.

England's previous T20I series was away from home against India earlier this year. The Englishmen won the first and third T20Is by 8 wickets each while the remaining three games went in the hosts' favour.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's last T20I assignment was a three-match series against the West Indies in March away from home. The Windies won the first and third T20Is by four and three wickets, respectively. The Lankans won the second match by 43 runs. However, they ended up losing the series as they lost the remaining two games.

Both teams will look to try various combinations to ensure they find the right match ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Head-to-head record: England vs Sri Lanka in T20Is

The two sides have squared off a total of nine times to date, with England winning five matches. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are just a step behind their opponents with four wins to their name. One match between the two sides ended with no winner.

England vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2021: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st T20I: 23 June (Wednesday)

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff at 11:00 PM

2nd T20I: 24 June (Thursday)

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff at 11:00 PM

3rd T20I: 26 June (Saturday)

The Rose Bowl, Southampton at 7:00 PM

England vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2021: Telecast & live streaming details

Sony Sports & Sony LIV will telecast and live-stream the T20I series between England & Sri Lanka for fans in India.

England vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2021: Squads

England

Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, David Willey.

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ramesh Mendis, Ishan Jayaratne, Dhananjaya De Silva, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Shiran Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama

