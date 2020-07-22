England vs West Indies 3rd Test: 5 things to watch out for in the Wisden Trophy decider

England and West Indies lock horns in the 3rd and final Test of the Wisden Trophy, starting on July 24. After West Indies pulled off a historic win the series opener, England, led by Ben Stokes, staged a remarkable comeback in the 2nd Test to level the score.

In the 3rd Test at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, a lot is at stake in the first ever international series post the pandemic-enforced break. Captain Joe Root will be looking to get back among the runs, while for many England players like Jos Buttler and Ollie Pope, the game might be their last chance to stake a claim for a regular spot in the XI for the upcoming series against Pakistan.

For West Indies, on the other hand, captain Jason Holder, who has recently been usurped from the position of No. 1 Test all-rounder, will be looking to lead his team to another famous win against England overseas.

Here are 5 things to watch out for in the decider of the Wisden Trophy.

#5 Could we see either team field 2 spinners for the first time?

Rahkeem Cornwall could add some extra balance to the West Indies lineup

After the 1st Test was played at Southampton, the venue shifted to Manchester for the 2nd and 3rd Tests. While the conditions have assisted pacers so far, the spinners for both teams - Dom Bess and Roston Chase - have played very important roles as well.

Bess has been accurate, and has picked up crucial wickets at regular intervals. The off-spinner produced a jaffa to get rid of Holder in the final session of the 2nd Test and even contributed some handy runs with the bat in the 1st. Chase scalped a 5-wicket haul in the 1st innings of the 2nd Test and was a shining light in an otherwise insipid Windies bowling attack.

The pitch could show some deterioration given that consecutive Test matches are being played at the venue, and the intermittent rains could have slowed the surface down further. Both teams could consider playing the extra spinner, who could be vital towards the end of the match.

Big Rahkeem Cornwall is waiting in the wings for West Indies, while Ashes hero Jack Leach can be called upon by England.