England vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021: Who will take the most wickets in today's match?

England will face West Indies in Match 14 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. This will be the second game of the Super 12 stage in Group 1.

Although West Indies are defending champions, they would start as favorites against England, whom they beat to lift their second T20 World Cup crown five years ago. Things have changed quite drastically since.

England learned their lessons from that stinging defeat and have gone on to become a champion side in white-ball cricket. The Windies, in contrast, seem to be stuck in a time warp. They are attempting to do a Chennai Super Kings with Kieron Pollard at the helm!

England have had some decent preparation in the warm-ups. Their bowling was trampled by India, but their batters did well to put up 188. Against New Zealand, they were efficient, winning the contest by 13 runs. As for West Indies, they were rather lacklustre in their practice games. A seven-wicket pounding by Pakistan was followed by a 56-run defeat to Afghanistan.

England vs West Indies: 3 bowlers to watch out for

A number of talented bowlers will be keen to display their talent when England and West Indies face-off in Dubai on Saturday. Here are three players who could end up taking the most wickets.

#3 Hayden Walsh Jr.

West Indies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr. Pic: Getty Images

West Indies are extremely thin in the bowling department and that could hamper their chances at the T20 World Cup 2021. They will be hoping for someone like Hayden Walsh Jr., who has only played 26 T20I matches for the Windies, to stand up and deliver.

The leg-spinner, who came to prominence following his exploits in CPL 2019, has claimed 23 wickets for West Indies at a strike rate of 16.60 and an economy rate of 7.59. He has impressed with his variation, but to succeed against the best on the big stage will be a different challenge. With pitches in the UAE expected to aid spin, the Windies will be banking on the 29-year-old to exploit the conditions.

Hayden Walsh Jr. did reasonably well in the warm-up games even though West Indies faltered in both matches. He claimed two wickets against Pakistan, dismissing Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez. But he went for 41 runs in 3.3 overs. Against Afghanistan, the leggie sent back the well-set Hazratullah Zazai and returned with figures of 1 for 24 from three overs.

#2 Mark Wood

England fast bowler Mark Wood. Pic: Getty Images

England pacer Mark Wood has been on the international scene for a few years now. He has had his fair share of injuries, which is why he has not been a constant presence in England's playing XI. However, whenever fit and available, Wood has impressed more often than not.

His extra pace could make the 31-year-old the X-factor in the English bowling department. In his short T20I career for England, Wood has an impressive record. He has claimed 26 wickets in 17 matches at a strike rate of 14.60 and an economy of 8.50. The numbers make it clear that Wood can go for a few, but he could also get you wickets. At the T20 World Cup 2021, it would be about striking the right balance between the two.

Wood was good in the warm-up matches. He claimed 1 for 22 against India, dismissing the well-set KL Rahul. He then wrecked the Kiwis with figures of 4 for 23. After sending back Tim Seifert cheaply, he returned to clean up the tail. England will expect more of the same from him against West Indies.

#1 Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid bowling against South Africa. Pic: Getty Images

Experienced leg-spinner Adil Rashid could be England’s bowling trump card at the T20 World Cup 2021. The 33-year-old bowler has plenty of tricks up his sleeve and has foxed the best in the world with his variations - the list includes Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Rashid has honed his skills by featuring in various T20 leagues across the globe. A veteran of 202 matches, he has claimed 232 wickets at a strike rate of 17.80 and an economy of 7.45. The experience could prove to be invaluable as he goes in as England’s lead spinner in the T20 World Cup 2021.

The leggie has produced impressive numbers with England as well. In 62 games, he has claimed 65 wickets at a strike rate of 19.40. After failing to make an impression against India in the first warm-up game, Rashid shone in England’s triumph over New Zealand. He claimed 3 for 18 in three overs, dismissing Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman and Mitchell Santner.

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda Here are the most economical bowlers (minimum 20 overs bowled) in the history of the T20 World Cup 🙌Will West Indies miss Sunil Narine in the bowling department? 🤔 #T20WorldCup Here are the most economical bowlers (minimum 20 overs bowled) in the history of the T20 World Cup 🙌Will West Indies miss Sunil Narine in the bowling department? 🤔#T20WorldCup https://t.co/sJv5rd0QZP

With the West Indies batting down on confidence, Rashid could have a major impact on the game in Dubai if he gets his act right.

Edited by Samya Majumdar