England and West Indies to honour frontline workers in #RaiseTheBat Test series

The upcoming Test series between England and the West Indies has been renamed the #RaiseTheBat Test series.

The decision was made to express gratitude to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming Test series between England and West Indies- which will mark the official resumption of international cricket after more than three months- has been renamed the #RaiseTheBat Test series.

The decision has been made in recognition of the sacrifices made by doctors, nurses, medical support staff, specialists, and other frontline workers during the global coronavirus pandemic.

ECB announces #RaiseTheBat Test Series with players wearing key workers’ names on shirts 🏏 👏 — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) June 22, 2020

The #RaiseTheBat initiative has been promoted on 300 billboards across the country and attracted even more recognition after it got featured in a short film narrated by Stephen Fry. Speaking about the newly-taken initiative, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) CEO Tom Harrison said:

"As we stage the first international sporting competition in the UK since COVID-19 began, we want to pay tribute to the people who have bravely played their part during this crisis. Through the #raisethebat Test Series, we will show our gratitude to key workers. It has been a long and challenging journey to cricket's return and while this pales in comparison to what the country has faced, we hope the #raisethebat Test Series will bring some enjoyment and light relief to people's lives."

England players to wear key workers' names on shirts during #RaiseTheBat Test series

In addition, England's players will also wear the names of selected key workers with cricketing backgrounds on their training shirts. The names of these workers have been proposed by their local clubs and their stories will be highlighted across ECB's social media platforms.

One of the key workers who will be honoured is Emily Blakemore, who is a nurse and a volunteer at Astwood Bank Cricket Club. She is very pleased to know her work is being recognised and is delighted that one of England's cricketers will stroll out and wear her name on the back of his shirt. She said:

"It has been such a difficult time for so many people, and there's still a lot of hard work ahead, but it's exciting that we'll be able to see some cricket again. The cricket family has really pulled together at a tough time and I can't wait until we can get playing at my club again. Until then, hopefully Joe Root and the team can give us something to cheer about. Summer isn't summer without cricket."

England's Test skipper, Joe Root, also chimed in and expressed his gratitude to all key workers who have played vital roles in the fight against COVID-19. He said:

"As we get back to playing the game we love, we want to take the time to honour the brave key workers who went into bat for their country under the toughest circumstances. It's only fitting that we use this series as an opportunity to 'raise a bat' in their honour. We'll wear their names with pride."

The three-Test series between England and the West Indies is scheduled to begin on July 8, with all the matches set to be played in bio-secure environments behind closed doors.