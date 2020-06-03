The series awaits the response from the UK government

England Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the dates and venues for the Test series between England and West Indies which is set to be played behind closed doors, subject to approval from the UK government. The three-match series will begin on 8 July at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl.

The second and third tests will be staged at Emirates Old Trafford stadium from July 16 and July 24 respectively. Edgbaston has been selected as a contingency and training venue by ECB.

England vs West Indies, Test series - Full schedule

• 1st Test v West Indies: 8-12 July at Hampshire Ageas Bowl

• 2nd Test v West Indies: 16-20 July at Old Trafford

• 3rd Test v West Indies: 24-28 July at Old Trafford

ECB: Bio-secure venues chosen

According to ICC, ECB choose the aforementioned stadiums as bio-secure venues due to availability of on-site accommodation hotels and medical testing facilities---all available within the secure perimeter of the stadia.

ECB Director of Events, Steve Elworthy - who is leading on English cricket’s bio-secure operational plans said:

“Our main objective is to deliver a safe environment for all stakeholders including players, match officials, operational staff, essential venue staff, broadcasters and media.

The Caribbean team will arrive in the UK on June 9, from where they will travel to Old Trafford for a mandatory three-week period of quarantine and training.

The Test series was initially scheduled to be played in June but with the Coronavirus pandemic engulfing the globe, the series was pushed ahead by ECB.

The cricketing world has been in a cricket-drought since March 13 and, if the series proposed by ECB, gets the nod from the Boris Johnson government, it will set the stage for the resumption of international cricket.

With the future of IPL and the T20 world cup on the line, the England-West Indies series could be the tipping point for cricket returning in a post COVID-19 world. The cricketing fraternity is thus looking forward towards the series with bated breath.