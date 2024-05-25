England Women vs Pakistan Women, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the ODI series between the England Women and the Pakistan Women will be played on Sunday, May 26. This contest will take place at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

The England Women got off to a perfect start in the series. A solid all-round display helped them win the first ODI convincingly and go 1-0 up in the series. It was held at the County Ground in Derby on Thursday.

The English side was asked to bat first and posted 243 on the board at the end of their 50 overs. Alice Capsey top-scored with 44. The Pakistan Women picked up nine wickets in total, with skipper Nida Dar taking three.

In reply, Pakistan’s batters got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually finished their innings on 206/9, losing the game by 37 runs. Muneeba Ali top-scored with 34.

It was a collective effort from the English bowlers to defend the total successfully. They will be high on confidence and will look to seal the series on Sunday. The Pakistan Women, meanwhile, will have to fire in unison to level the series.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details

Match: England Women vs Pakistan Women, second ODI, Pakistan Women tour of England, 2024

Date and Time: May 26, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

England Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head

The England Women have a dominant record over the Pakistan Women in ODI cricket. In their 13 meetings so far, the English side has emerged victorious on 12 occasions, with one resulting in no result.

Matches played: 13

England Women won: 12

Pakistan Women won: 0

NR: 1

England Women vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The Cooper Associates County Ground offers a well-balanced track. There may be a tinge of grass present on the surface which will keep the pacers interested. The batters will have to work hard for their runs at this venue. Overall, an even contest between the bat and the ball is expected.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Forecast

There is a 90% chance of rain predicted on Wednesday in Taunton. The temperature is expected to hover between 10 and 17 degrees Celsius.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs

England Women

Team News

All the players in the squad are available for selection.

Probable XI

Maia Bouchier, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell

Pakistan Women

Team News

No injuries reported in the Pakistan camp.

Probable XI

Sidra Ameen, Sadaf Shamas, Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Zafar, Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Najiha Alvi (wk), Umm-e-Hani/Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu

England Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

The England Women won the first ODI convincingly and are on the brink of another series win over the Pakistan Women. The Asian side needs to fire in unison on Sunday to bounce back and keep the series alive.

England have all the bases covered; expect them to seal the series on Sunday.

Prediction: England Women to win this contest.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

