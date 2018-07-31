Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England bowler Stuart Broad reveals plans to take down Virat Kohli

V Shashank
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
176   //    31 Jul 2018, 18:25 IST

England v India: 1st Investec Test - Day One
Stuart Broad and James Anderson will leave no stone unturned in troubling Virat Kohli in the Test series

English pacer Stuart Broad has finally revealed the plans that their team will deploy against Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the five-match Test series, the first of which will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The 32-year-old, who has 417 wickets in 118 Tests for England, seems pretty confident to take on the strongest side in the World in the longest format of the game. He feels that their team has finally found out the necessary game plan to tackle the Indian unit, especially against the likes of the opposition skipper Virat Kohli.

Stuart Broad's plan of action against Virat Kohli

England v India: 5th Investec Test - Day Three
Virat Kohli's batting prowess will be put to a test in the series against England

"I really don't agree with the theory that one particular bowler can target a world-class batsman," Broad was quoted saying as per the ICC website.

"You have to have that pressure and theatre at both ends against that sort of quality. That's when you make mistakes. If he's able to really watch Jimmy (Anderson) and play carefully but scores off me, you're taking away any advantage as a team," said Broad.

The English pacer further added: "As a bowling unit, we will just have to make it as hard for all of their batsmen to score early runs, but particularly a key player like Virat. We have to try and create pressure that way."

Kohli, who averages a mammoth 53.41 in 66 Tests, with 21 centuries and 16 fifties, had a poor run with the bat during India's tour of England in 2014. The Indian skipper could amass only 134 runs in 10 innings, at an average of 13.4, which is astonishingly low for a player of his stature.

The 29-year-old might have gone fromstrength to strength since that unforgettable tour of England, but conquering the English soil is something he hasn't ticked off yet on his bucket list.

Any chance of rotation from the Englishmen?

Stuart Broad, who has recently recovered from an ankle injury, feels that he is completely fit to take on the attack against the Indian team.

"I am going in 100 percent fit and you can't say that too often. It's an exciting place to be," said the English pacer.

With India's tour of England being a five-match Test series, there could be a chance for any seamer's injury to crop up owing to reasons either on or off the field. As a result, Broad expects that a rotation policy amongst the English seamers looks possible on the cards.

"There have already been small conversations about you shouldn't be disheartened if you are left out for a Test match. It's not a personal attack or dropping."

"It's a management of your bowlers to make sure we give ourselves the best chance," said the England fast bowler.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Stuart Broad Virat Kohli Edgbaston Cricket Ground Virat Kohli Records Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
V Shashank
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket Fanatic to the core.
England vs India 2018: Stuart Broad hints at specific...
RELATED STORY
England likely to manage workload on Stuart Broad and...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: A wounded lion raring to perform on English...
RELATED STORY
England vs India Tests : 4 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018, 1st Test: Preview, Head-to-Head,...
RELATED STORY
Gambhir calls for Kohli to not try to prove a point
RELATED STORY
5 epic clashes to look forward to in the upcoming...
RELATED STORY
Stuart Broad in race against time to be fit for India Tests
RELATED STORY
5 key battles that will decide the India vs England Test...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Things to look forward to in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us