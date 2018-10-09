Established batsmen who have surprised as bowlers

Every team wants a good set of all-rounders as they both bowl and bat. Good all-rounders are a rare commodity which is why most players are either bowling-all-rounders who are bowlers and can bat or batting-all-rounders who are batsmen and can also bowl.

If a team has a few batsmen who can bowl, it helps with the team balance. They can give three to four overs and also pick up odd wickets and break crucial partnerships.

At times some not so established bowlers have bowled for fun or to break crucial partnerships and have even gone onto pick wickets for their team.

Here is a list of some players who are not so established bowlers at the international level but still have wickets to their name.

#1 Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid scored thousands of runs for India with the bat. He also did wicket-keeping for some time and was an excellent slip fielder. But what people don't know is that he has even bowled a few overs for India. He has a Test wicket to his name and four wickets in ODIs.

In an ODI series with South Africa, due to the dismal performance from the bowlers, Saurav Ganguly asked Rahul Dravid to a bowl and he didn't disappoint by picking crucial wickets of Gary Kirsten and Lance Kluesner and ended the match with figures of 2/43.

# 2 VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman was an excellent middle order batsman for Indian. He also bowled some overs for India. His off break fetched him two wickets in Test matches.

He bowled 324 deliveries in his Test career. Adam Sanford was his maiden Test wicket and Mohammad Sami his second and the last Test Wicket.

#3 Faf Du Plessis

The South African captain has also bowled in both Test matches and ODIs and his leg break has fetched him two wickets in ODIs.

He has bowled 13 overs in Test matches without having any wicket. In ODIs, he has bowled 32 overs.

