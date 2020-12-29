How many batsmen have been dismissed on 199 in Tests?

Former South African captain Faf Du Plessis was unlucky to miss out on a well-deserved double hundred in the ongoing Test against Sri Lanka at the Centurion by a mere run. In the process, the right-handed batsman became the 11th batsman to get dismissed on 199.

Pakistan batsman Mudassar Nazar was the first batsman to get on this unenviable list in 1984. Mohammad Azharuddin, Matthew Elliot, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Steve Waugh joined him during the 1980s and 1990s. The 2000s saw Younis Khan, Ian Bell, Steve Smith, KL Rahul, and Dean Elgar also becoming a part of it.

In this article, we take you through the 10 batsmen whom Faf Du Plessis has joined after being dismissed for 199 today.

1. Mudassar Nazar v India - 1984

Mudassar Nazar of Pakistan

Pakistan responded to India's massive score of 500 in emphatic fashion in their face-off in 1984, but runs came slowly. Mudassar Nazar and Qasim Umar shared a 250 run partnership as the latter went on to score a brilliant double century.

With the scoreboard at 391/1 and Mudassar Nazar batting on 199, Shivlal Yadav bowled a loopy off break. Nazar went for it but unfortunately nicked the ball straight to Syed Kirmani who made no mistake in completing the catch.

Nazar became the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to be dismissed for 199 runs.

2. Mohammad Azharuddin v Sri Lanka - 1986

Mohammad Azharuddin was the former captain of the Indian team

Three batsmen in the Indian batting lineup scored centuries as they amassed an enormous 676 in the 1st innings. Sunil Gavaskar laid the foundation with an exuberant 176. Along with Azhar, the duo stitched together a 163-run partnership for the 4th wicket.

Azharuddin looked well set at the crease for his maiden Test double century, but unfortunately attempted his trademark flick shot at 199 and got trapped in front of the wickets. The umpire had no hesitation in mind as he raised his finger to declare him out.

3. Mathew Elliot v England - 1997

Matthew Elliot

Australia began their 1st innings against England in 1997 on a shaky note as an inspired bowling spell by Darren Gough and Dean Headly left the Aussies reeling at 50/4. It was the duo of Mathew Elliot and Ricky Ponting that bailed Australia out of trouble. They scored freely as both notched up their centuries and was looking set for much more. The duo took Australia past the 300 mark before Ponting was dismissed for 127.

Elliot looked set to get to his maiden double century but a Darren Gough Yorker undid him at 199. It was a sad end to a great Test innings.

4. Sanath Jayasuriya v India - 1997

Sanath Jayasurya has been one of the most dangerous batsman in the history of the game

India took a lead of 43 runs in their 1st innings courtesy centuries from the Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. Sri Lanka responded in a terrific fashion in their 2nd innings with two of their batsmen going beyond hundred.

With the score at 363/2 and Sanath Jayasuriya batting on 199, Abey Kuruvilla bowled a perfect inswinger which came in sharply and rattled the stumps. It was unfortunate for the destructive batsman to miss out on a well deserved double Test century.

5. Steve Waugh v West Indies - 1999

Steve Waugh has been one of the most successful Aussie captains

Aussie captain Steve Waugh won the toss and opted to bat against the mighty West Indies in 1999. A brutal spell from Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose left the visitors reeling at 36/3. It was Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting who resurrected their innings and went on to score brilliant centuries each.

Steve Waugh looked firmly set on the crease for his 2nd double century in Tests, but an attempted slog-sweep on 199 hit him right in front and the Australian captain was adjudged LBW.

6. Younis Khan v India - 2006

Younis Khan is the batting coach of Pakistan

On a flat Lahore pitch, four Pakistani batsmen scored centuries against India as the side piled up 679 in their 1st innings. The major talking point of the match came when Younis Khan was batting on 199.

As he went for his 200th run Harbhajan Singh hit the stumps directly and the former was unable to make his crease. It was a brilliant piece of fielding by the Turbanator but the way Younis played during his innings he deserved a double century.

7. Ian Bell v South Africa - 2008

Ian Bell

After being put into bat, Ian Bell and Kevin Pietersen shared a massive partnership together as both of them completed their baffling centuries. The duo came in at a precarious situation and bailed England out of trouble. Kevin Pietersen was dismissed on 152 but Ian Bell kept going and looked set for his maiden double century.

At 199, Bell looked for a quick single on the leg side but mistimed it straight to the bowler, Paul Harris, who completed the catch with utmost ease and the double century evaded Ian Bell.

8. Steven Smith v West Indies - 2015

Steve Smith is currently the No. 1 Test batsman in the world

Steven Smith looked to be in divine touch as he piled on runs while other batsmen were unable to provide him enough support from the other end. He scored a brilliant century and looked set for much more but was running out of partners. At 199, Smith wanted to guide the ball for a single but got trapped in front and was adjudged LBW by the umpire.

It was a controversial decision as hawk-eye showed the ball would have missed the leg stump but nevertheless, Smith had to walk back to the dressing room and missed out on a brilliant double century.

9. KL Rahul v England - 2016

KL Rahul has now become a regular face in the Indian squad

It was the fifth and final test match in England's Tour of India in late 2016 when KL Rahul opened the batting with Parthiv Patel in Chennai. England had posted a daunting 477 on the board with a hundred from Moeen Ali and half centuries from Joe Root, Craig Dawson and Adil Rashid.

The swashbuckling opener from Karnataka didn't hold himself back and unleashed himself on the England bowlers. He was on 199 and India's score was at 372/3 when Rahul attempted to cut the ball past the man at point and ended up edging it to Buttler who held on for a good catch.

10. Dean Elgar v Bangladesh - 2017

Dean Elgar

In the 2017 South Africa vs Bangladesh Test match at Potchefstroom, Dean Elgar came agonizingly close to his maiden double century, falling just one run short as he was dismissed for 199.

The left-handed Elgar, who had gone past his previous highest Test score of 140 looked set for a double century till an attempted pull shot against Shafiul Islam looped off a top edge to short midwicket. Elgar, meanwhile, became the first South African batsman, and 10th overall Test batsman to be dismissed for a score of 199.