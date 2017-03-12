Famous modern day India-Australia controversies

Looking back at the controversies between India and Australia that made the headlines in recent years.

@AdityaBhushan3 by Aditya Bhushan Top 5 / Top 10 12 Mar 2017, 18:25 IST

Steve Smith looks towards the Aussie dressing room for confirmation

The dictionary meaning of the word controversy is “prolonged public disagreement or heated discussion”. Now, although cricket is labelled a ‘Gentleman’s game’, it is not devoid of controversy. Even as children, while playing in the streets, we did come across incidents which could be deemed controversial.

So, it should not come as a surprise when we see controversies playing a part in international cricket as well. When players are representing their nation, disagreements and heated discussions are bound to occur.

India and Australia have produced some remarkable games in the history of cricket. But at the same time, the two teams have had their share of contribution to the world of controversies. Let’s take a look at some of the famous controversies involving the Indian and the Australian teams.

#5 Decision Review System, 2017 Bengaluru

Neither for the first nor the last time, India and Australia were at loggerheads against each other. And it is the latest technology to have entered cricket – the Decision Review System (DRS) – which was at the centre of all discussion. Indians, who have been criticised by one and all for not making effective use of the DRS, found another reason to hate this system.

Steve Smith, who had been adjudged leg before against Umesh Yadav, in a moment that he referred to as a “brain-fade” later on, looked up to the dressing room to get advice on whether he should take a review.

This was against the laws of the game and the umpires immediately intervened, as did the Indian captain Virat Kohli.

R Ashwin, meanwhile, compared the incident to something that would take place in an under-10 game while the Australian assistant coach David Saker said that they were horrified when Smith looked up towards the dressing room.

Australia eventually lost the match but Smith got away without any sanctions. But do expect some more verbal volleys during the remainder of the series.