"Really frustrated" - Twitter erupts as Cheteshwar Pujara departs for 42 off 121 in IND vs AUS 4th Test

Cheteshwar Pujara failed to deliver on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 11. The right-hander scored 42 off 121 balls, which included three boundaries. He also shared a 113-run partnership with Shubman Gill for the second wicket before getting lbw to Todd Murphy before the tea break.

So far, Pujara has scored only 140 runs in his seven innings of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He, however, scored 59 before missing out on partners in the third Test in Indore, where Australia won by nine wickets. The 35-year-old also remained unbeaten on 31 in his 100th Test, which India won by six wickets in Delhi (the second game of the series).

Fans were disappointed to see Pujara getting dismissed cheaply on a batting-friendly track. Some also questioned fans' behavior during Pujara's dismissal.

"Really frustrated with that Pujara dismissal. Threw this wicket away on flat pitch. This should be his last test."

Zorojuro @NoNameCharlie3 Really frustrated with that Pujara dismissal. Threw this wicket away on flat pitch. This should be his last test #INDvAUS

Niraj @nirrrajjj pujara scored 40 odd in 20 overs on this pitch...

$allu @Salil5555 Pujara is just not able to get those big scores somehow #INDvAUS

Popat Vishal @PopatVishal23 @BCCI

Popat Vishal @PopatVishal23 @BCCI Why pujara is in playing XI ?? And why pujara take that reveiw can anyone explain me ?? @ImRo45

Tanay @AllAboutCricke6 It indeed was disrespectful for Pujara, and commentators rightly called out so.

It indeed was disrespectful for Pujara, and commentators rightly called out so. I'm pretty sure even Kohli would not have enjoyed that!

SixOverCoverAgainstTheSpin @toddyor73 @FoxCricket @kayosports as soon as the review started the crowd started yelling for Kholi, how deflating for Pujara

manish sharma @manishs51061143 @BCCI

manish sharma @manishs51061143 @BCCI @cheteshwar1 @ShubmanGill Pujara all of a sudden started playing extremely slow and got out with the same speed he could easily make 60+ runs.

RK Reddy 🇮🇳 @Rams_krrish

RK Reddy 🇮🇳 @Rams_krrish #IndvsAus I hate Pujara's batting consumes too many balls & doesn't rotates strike his strike rate will be less than 40 in every game after facing 121 balls didn't converted to 50 plus on batting track @cheteshwar1

NEObie 3.0 @Neobie5 Allah ka shukr hai ki Pujara out ho gaya.

Ab results ke chances hain.

Kolli saab on field.

NEObie 3.0 @Neobie5 Allah ka shukr hai ki Pujara out ho gaya. Ab results ke chances hain. Kolli saab on field. Stick to the TV sets guys.

As far as the match is concerned, Australia posted 480 in 167.2 overs in their first innings after opting to bat in the fourth Test. Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green shone with scores of 180 and 114, respectively.

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin scalped six wickets, while Mohammed Shami picked up two. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel settled for one wicket each.

In response, Team India were 210/2 after 71 overs, with Shubman Gill (117*) and Virat Kohli (8*) at the crease during the third session on Day 3.

Record Alert: Cheteshwar Pujara joins Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid on the elite list

Cheteshwar Pujara has now become the only fourth Indian batter to complete 2000 runs against Australia in Tests. He has joined Sachin Tendulkar (3630 runs), VVS Laxman (2434) and Rahul Dravid (2166).

The Saurashtra batter has scored 2033 runs in 24 Tests, including five centuries and 11 fifties.

Krish Sheth @krishsheth2006 Cheteshwar Pujara Has Completed 2000 Runs Against Australia In Test Cricket. One Of The Greatest Performer In BGT.



One Of The Greatest Performer In BGT. Cheteshwar Pujara Has Completed 2000 Runs Against Australia In Test Cricket. One Of The Greatest Performer In BGT.

It’s worth mentioning that Cheteshwar Pujara was the architect of India’s win during their tour of Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21. He amassed 521 and 271 runs, respectively, as India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy twice.

