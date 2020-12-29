Fans go berserk on Twitter as India land knockout punch in Boxing Day Test

India have turned things around and how. After the 8-wicket defeat in Adelaide, the visitors handed the Aussies a crushing defeat of the same margin to draw level in the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday (December 29).

Ajinkya Rahane followed up his match-winning century in the first innings to hit the winning runs in the second as India won the Boxing Day Test inside four days.

Chasing 70 to script a record fourth victory at the MCG, India lost both Mayank Agarwal (5 off 15) and Cheteshwar Pujara (27 off 40) inside six overs to the searing pace of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. While Agarwal edged a delivery from tghe left-armer to wicketkeeper Tim Paine, Pujara pushed at a wide delivery, only to see it carry to Cameron Green at gully.

But it was a perfect blend of aggression and caution on display in the 51-run third-wicket alliance between Shubman Gill (35* off 36 balls) and Rahane (27* off 40 balls). Gill’s counter-attacking knock shook off the early jitters, and that, coupled with Rahane’s assurance ensured India chased the target within 16 overs.

Earlier in the day, Jasprit Bumrah ended the defiant 57-run seventh-wicket stand between Cameron Green and Pat Cummins (22 off 103 balls) after the duo added 23 runs in the first hour, with the lead having extended to 25. Green’s (45 off 146 balls) dismissal to debutant Mohammad Siraj spelled doom for Australia, and a come-from-behind victory of the highest order for India.

Mitchell Starc, who normally likes to slog, hung in there for a gritty 14* off 56 balls but he didn’t get much support from his teammates. Siraj (3/37) accounted for Nathan Lyon (3 off 15 balls) before Ravichandran Ashwin (2/71) castled Josh Hazlewood (10 off 21 balls) to bundle out Australia for 200, with a lead of 69 runs.

Twitter reacts as India draw level series at the MCG

What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here 💪🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 29, 2020

Advertisement

When we were dismissed for 42 in 1974, we lost the next test by an innings, because it is so difficult to pick oneself up after a loss that bad.

This team, with their best batsman & captain gone, 1 strike bowler injured before the test & 1 during has performed an absolute miracle — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) December 29, 2020

Well done India 🇮🇳...absolutely brilliant. Has to be one of the most impressive overseas win given the circumstances coming into this game 👏🏻👏🏻#AUSvIND — Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) December 29, 2020

Since the start of this century



India: 5 wins in Aus (22 Tests)



Aus: 4 wins in Ind (21 Tests) — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 29, 2020

Advertisement

For the first time, Australia has lost a home Test match with both Steve Smith and Pat Cummins in the playing XI.



Australia with Smith and Cummins in home Tests before this game: Played - 11, Won - 10, Draw - 1. #AUSvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 29, 2020

But, but, they were without David Warner. So this win isn't really counted, no? 😏 — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) December 29, 2020

To win a Test match without Virat, Rohit, Ishant & Shami is a terrific achievement.



Loved the resilience and character shown by the team to put behind the loss in the 1st Test and level the series.



Brilliant win.

Well done TEAM INDIA! 👏🏻 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/64A8Xes8NF — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 29, 2020

A win to remember. A win to cherish. Considering the Adelaide debacle and the quality of players unavailable for this game, it will go down as one of India’s finest wins overseas. Well done, Rahane and co. 👏👏 #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 29, 2020

Advertisement

Play "Haye Garmi" in the ground. Let Rishabh Pant lie on the pitch and twerk like Nora Fatehi in front of Wade. #AusvInd — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 29, 2020

Stunning response from India after the 1st test, Australia’s top order have been horribly exposed, some tough decisions required. #AUSvIND — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 29, 2020

Advertisement