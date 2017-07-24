A fan's perspective on what's next for the Indian women's cricket team

Exploring what next should follow for India's women cricketers.

We should stand behind these girls through thick and thin

And suddenly everyone turned into a pseudo patriot (excuse me, but you have to take this pinch of salt) and supporter of Women Cricket Team. Wow, never knew there were so many fans of Harmanpreet Kaur since yesterday or that despite labouring for many years in the barren land of Indian pacers, Jhulan Goswami would get recognition(if any) in this World Cup.

We did what we do best, bestow the ever-changing title of 'National Crush' on a young and talented Smriti Mandhana. The google searches picked up not because she is a genuine talent but because she appeared fairly worthy of nation’s crush.

Don't get me wrong, I know, traditionally the interest in women's game has been no competition to men's game. And naturally, the women's WC was meant to be a low key affair. Thankfully, to a brilliant start, some heads turned and we showered our attention to 'IndiaKiBetiyaan' but the interest soon toned down after a series of defeats. I did not see any posts, none of the motivational '#backtheblue, we got your back' posts on my feed once the trajectory became 'as-expected'.

I am a perpetrator of this too, I don't deny it, and maybe a bit of hypocrite too, because claiming to be Cricket fan, I had ignored the women's game once they were back to losing matches. So naturally, maybe as a late realisation, I did not seem it fit to suddenly pretend to be a studious watcher of women's game and heap praises on Harmanpreet Kaur. Yes, she did accomplish a marvellous feat and deserves all the accolades. And so does the team, to knock the defending champs out of contention was really commendable.

But the point I am trying to make here is to ensure that we stand behind these girls through thick and thin. That being said, I hope you understand the notion.

Anyway, let’s move on.

Worthy of a final

To accept defeat gracefully is one beautiful aspect of sports - fitting for the current situation

Yes, the girls have nothing to feel bad for but try telling them that. The visuals showed a clearly distraught Punam Raut with her head in her hands and her lachrymal glands operating at full capacity. Even the seasoned campaigner Jhulan Goswami (or Jhulan Di) wasn’t without gloom as she leaned over Mansi Joshi.

But the stark visual (for lack of better word) had to be the ever calm Mithali Raj for she has been dreaming the WC dream since 18 years (just six shy of Sachin’s 24-year wait). We fell in awe of her reading Rumi on the side lines first and the way she kept herself composed throughout the Indian innings.

To accept defeat gracefully is one beautiful aspect of sports - fitting for the current situation. The curtains have come down and what follows next is a matter of speculation.

Yes, speculation, because these girls had rarely played at Lord’s and that too at near-full capacity. It must have been odd not to be overwhelmed by the situation and barrage of media attention.

Despite advocating the limelight, it still will take some time for the girls to get used to it. Yes, BCCI might announce a sum to be given to the squad (which will be peanuts compared to male counterparts), the girls might get to feature in a commercial (or two) or expect a promotion as in the case of Harmanpreet Kaur.

But, sadly, as the past stands testimony, the girls might soon be forgotten. We don’t have a strong memory concerning our Olympic heroes or the lesser popular games.

I just want to say one thing here. Let there be more women cricket, let there be packed crowds and most importantly let it all be televised.

For all the 'proud' that we are feeling today, I hope we get to see more of women Cricket live on TV. Trust me, for all the brilliant performances and the host of talent that we have found in this World Cup, this will soon be lost in the dirt if there are no sponsors and no games are broadcasted.

Hate to say this, but we need to fuel in more money if the women's game has to gain a cult following.

Money does make the mare go.

