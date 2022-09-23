"Life is back to normal now" - Fans react as Babar Azam's blazing century guides Pakistan to stunning 10-wicket win over England in 2nd T20I

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, along with keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, dazzled viewers with their batsmanship, powering Pakistan to a record-breaking win over England in the second T20I of their series on Thursday, September 22, in Karachi.

The two Pakistani openers made a mockery of England's mammoth 200-run target, chasing it down with three balls to spare. Azam roared back to form with a stunning unbeaten century.

The right-handed batter, who has been under the scanner for his recent string of underwhelming performances, slammed 110 runs off just 51 balls. His batting partner, Rizwan, also contributed significantly, remaining unbeaten on 81.

Babar and Rizwaz orchestrated the chase in a masterly manner with their unconquered partnership of 203 runs. Notably, Pakistan now hold the record of chasing the biggest target with 10 wickets to spare in the T20Is.

Several cricket fans and experts took to social media to laud Babar Azam and Co. for their batting exploits against England's formidable bowling attack.

Here are some of the reactions:

Shaheen Shah Afridi @iShaheenAfridi



Absolutely proud of this amazing Pakistani team. I think it is time to get rid of Kaptaan @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak . Itne selfish players. Agar sahi se khelte to match 15 overs me finish hojana chahye tha. Ye akhri over tak le gaye. Let's make this a movement. Nahi?Absolutely proud of this amazing Pakistani team. I think it is time to get rid of Kaptaan @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak. Itne selfish players. Agar sahi se khelte to match 15 overs me finish hojana chahye tha. Ye akhri over tak le gaye. Let's make this a movement. Nahi? 😉Absolutely proud of this amazing Pakistani team. 👏 https://t.co/Q9aKqo3iDm

Nasser Hussain @nassercricket If you think Babar and Rizwan have been the problem… you really haven’t been watching the last couple of years !! If you think Babar and Rizwan have been the problem… you really haven’t been watching the last couple of years !!

izhar shaikh @iamizhar29 #BabarAzam𓃵 #PAKvENG #Rizwan Babar Azam wow what a fantastic inning and what a chase history And Rizwan ye banda to har baar dil jeet ta hai damn man what a player he is Babar Azam wow what a fantastic inning and what a chase history And Rizwan ye banda to har baar dil jeet ta hai damn man what a player he is🔥♥️#BabarAzam𓃵 #PAKvENG #Rizwan

fanofkaptan @fanofkaptan babar and rizwan team ki jaan Pakistan ki shan @babarazam258 What a winbabar and rizwan team ki jaan Pakistan ki shan @babarazam258 What a win 👏👏🎉🎉 babar and rizwan team ki jaan Pakistan ki shan 💕💕

Prishna Azal..🇵🇰 @Parrii56

#BabarAzam𓃵 Louder, Louder, more Louder then a lion I'm a champion and you're gonna hear me roar:( Louder, Louder, more Louder then a lion I'm a champion and you're gonna hear me roar:(#BabarAzam𓃵 https://t.co/EWAioToA73

Talha @ItsInevitable27

We are Lucky to witness Babar Azam's era.

When our kids grow old, and see the records of Babar Azam, I'll tell my son,

Beta he was the ONE who held the NATION together Watching cricket last 18+ years, all i can say.We are Lucky to witness Babar Azam's era.When our kids grow old, and see the records of Babar Azam, I'll tell my son,Beta he was the ONE who held the NATION together Watching cricket last 18+ years, all i can say. We are Lucky to witness Babar Azam's era. When our kids grow old, and see the records of Babar Azam, I'll tell my son, Beta he was the ONE who held the NATION together ❤️

Amir gorsi @gorsi wht a Clinical performance once again by @iMRizwanPak King is back with spectacularwht a Clinical performance once again by @babarazam258 King is back with spectacular 💯 wht a Clinical performance once again by @babarazam258 @iMRizwanPak

With their decisive victory, the Men in Green have now leveled the seven-match series at 1-1. Pakistan and England will next be seen in action on Friday, September 23, when they lock horns in the third T20I.

Babar Azam becomes the second fastest batter to score 8000 runs in T20 cricket

During his blistering unbeaten knock of 110 against England, Babar Azam crossed the 8000-run mark in T20s. The right-handed batter is the second fastest to achieve the significant feat in the shortest format.

Babar took 218 innings to complete 8000 runs and is only behind West Indian batting legend Chris Gayle. The Pakistan skipper has bettered India's Virat Kohli's record (243 innings) by taking fewer matches to reach to the landmark.

It is worth mentioning that Babar struggled for form at Asia Cup 2022, mustering just 68 runs from six games at an underwhelming strike rate of 107.93. Much to the delight of Pakistani fans, the batter has silenced his critics with an impactful knock.

Babar's form will be crucial for Pakistan at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. He will be keen to gather momentum on the road to the marquee event by scoring big runs in the T20I series against England.

