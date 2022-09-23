"Life is back to normal now" - Fans react as Babar Azam's blazing century guides Pakistan to stunning 10-wicket win over England in 2nd T20I

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, along with keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, dazzled viewers with their batsmanship, powering Pakistan to a record-breaking win over England in the second T20I of their series on Thursday, September 22, in Karachi.
The two Pakistani openers made a mockery of England's mammoth 200-run target, chasing it down with three balls to spare. Azam roared back to form with a stunning unbeaten century.
The right-handed batter, who has been under the scanner for his recent string of underwhelming performances, slammed 110 runs off just 51 balls. His batting partner, Rizwan, also contributed significantly, remaining unbeaten on 81.
Babar and Rizwaz orchestrated the chase in a masterly manner with their unconquered partnership of 203 runs. Notably, Pakistan now hold the record of chasing the biggest target with 10 wickets to spare in the T20Is.
Several cricket fans and experts took to social media to laud Babar Azam and Co. for their batting exploits against England's formidable bowling attack.
With their decisive victory, the Men in Green have now leveled the seven-match series at 1-1. Pakistan and England will next be seen in action on Friday, September 23, when they lock horns in the third T20I.
Babar Azam becomes the second fastest batter to score 8000 runs in T20 cricket
During his blistering unbeaten knock of 110 against England, Babar Azam crossed the 8000-run mark in T20s. The right-handed batter is the second fastest to achieve the significant feat in the shortest format.
Babar took 218 innings to complete 8000 runs and is only behind West Indian batting legend Chris Gayle. The Pakistan skipper has bettered India's Virat Kohli's record (243 innings) by taking fewer matches to reach to the landmark.
It is worth mentioning that Babar struggled for form at Asia Cup 2022, mustering just 68 runs from six games at an underwhelming strike rate of 107.93. Much to the delight of Pakistani fans, the batter has silenced his critics with an impactful knock.
Babar's form will be crucial for Pakistan at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. He will be keen to gather momentum on the road to the marquee event by scoring big runs in the T20I series against England.