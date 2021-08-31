CPL 2021: Top 5 fastest fifties in CPL history

Andre Russell smashed a record-fastest fifty in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Friday to add another feather to his illustrous cap.

The Jamaican cracked an unbeaten 50 off just 14 balls against the St Lucia Kings in the second game of the CPL 2021 edition.

Andre Russell broke the record earlier held by South Africa's JP Duminy, who had achieved the feat in 15 balls against the Trinbago Knight Riders in 2019. On that note, let us take a look at the five fastest fifties in CPL history.

Players with fastest fifty in the CPL

#5. Kieron Pollard - 18 balls

Kieron Pollard is amongst the top five players to score the fastest fifty in the CPL

In 2018, Kieron Pollard smacked an unbeaten 65 off 23 balls against the Trinbago Knight Riders to record his fastest fifty in the CPL.

Playing for the St. Lucia Kings back then, Pollard unleashed a flurry of shorts at the fag end of the innings to help the Stars post a competitive score in excess of 200 batting first.

Although the Stars eventually lost the game, Pollard's knock is still amongst the best in the history of the tournament.

#4. Sohail Tanvir - 18 balls

Sohail Tanvir played a fine innings in 2014 against Barbados Royals

Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir is fourth on the list of players to score the fastest fifty in the CPL.

Walking in to bat at 103-6 against an in-form Barbados Royals side back in CPL 2014, Tanvir stroked his way to score 50 in 18 balls to help St. Lucia Kings post a challenging score of 167 runs on the board.

During the innings, Tanvir hit six towering shots off the park to record his maiden fifty in his CPL career.

#3. Evin Lewis - 17 balls

Evin Lewis is third on the list of fastest fifties in the CPL

Evin Lewis is third on the list of batters with the fastest fifty in the CPL. The St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots opener scored his fifty off just 17 balls against Jamaica Tallawahs in the 2019 edition of the tournament.

Chasing a stiff total of 241, Lewis starred with the bat and helped lay a strong foundation at the top of the order. His brisk innings helped the Patriots chase down the total in the 19th over.

#2. JP Duminy - 15 balls

JP Duminy's half-century in 15 balls is the fastest by an overseas player in the CPL

South African batter JP Duminy is next on the list. Playing for the Barbados Royals in 2019, Duminy played an outstanding innings against a potent bowling lineup of Trinbago Knight Riders to steer the Royals past 190 batting first.

Duminy scored 65 off 20 balls in that match, with his fifty coming off just 15 deliveries. The southpaw played a pivotal role in the Royals winning the CPL title that year.

#1. Andre Russell - 14 balls

Andre Russell's knock against the St. Lucia Kings is the fastest fifty in CPL history.

Andre Russell tops the list of batters with the fastest fifty in the CPL. The all-rounder played a breathtaking innings against the St. Lucia Kings, scoring his fifty in 14 balls in CPL 2021.

It’s all over in Warner Park and the Jamaica Tallawahs have won by 120 runs (the biggest win in CPL history) #CPL21 #JTvSLK #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/aXaQk8Q1o7 — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 27, 2021

The 33-year-old helped the Tallawahs post a massive total of 255 on the board and led his team to an emphatic 120 run-win, the biggest win in CPL history.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar