"Feel like smashing the balls but don't get the opportunity" - Rohit Sharma on playing in English conditions

Indian opener Rohit Sharma continued his good form in Test cricket as he scored a fighting 59 on Day 3 of the 2nd Test match. He was eventually given out LBW, and even though he did review it, the umpire's call stood and he had to depart.

A naturally aggressive batsman, Rohit, in a press conference at the end of day's play, shed light on England's disciplined bowling style that has prevented the Indian star from opting for his free-flowing mode of batting.

"Their bowlers are very disciplined. Feel like playing shots but I do not get the opportunity. Therefore you have to respect the situation and play. I wait for the opportunity to score and give the bowlers respect until then."

When quizzed about his approach to batting on the third day of the Test, Rohit spoke about adapting his technique that helped him score well.

"I know what challenges you have to face when you open the batting in such conditions. Keeping that in mind, you have to make some changes to your technique, which I did. I am happy those changes have worked. When you are batting, scoring runs is most important, but for me the longer I stay at the crease is also very important."

"It was an unlucky dismissal" - Rohit Sharma on failing to convert another fifty

Rohit Sharma was also asked if he was disappointed to miss out on an opportunity to score a hundred. It is noteworthy that even though he has been in brilliant touch, Rohit has failed to score an overseas Test hundred.

"I am not disappointed. It was an unlucky dismissal that can happen anytime you are batting. When the three-figure mark has to happen it will happen. My focus is on winning the match."

It's Stumps on Day 3 of the 3⃣rd #ENGvIND Test at Headingley!



A solid & gritty batting display by #TeamIndia to end the day at 215/2. 👍



9⃣1⃣* for @cheteshwar1

5⃣9⃣ for @ImRo45

4⃣5⃣* for captain @imVkohli



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/FChN8SDsxh pic.twitter.com/6gisdY7PXi — BCCI (@BCCI) August 27, 2021

India ended Day 3 with a score of 215/2. Though the visitors have lost their in-form opening batsmen, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli seem to be back in form. Pujara played in an aggressive manner and is batting on 91, while Kohli is unbeaten on 45. It will be interesting to see how Day 4 pans out with India still trailing by 139 runs.

