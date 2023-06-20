"Felt like he was going to get a wicket every ball"- Harry Brook on Stuart Broad's incredible spell late on Day 4

England batter Harry Brook was thrilled to see veteran pacer Stuart Broad's sensational spell from close quarters during the final session of play on Day 4 of the first Ashes 2023 Test in Edgbaston.

Broad got the ball to move both ways and dismissed arguably the two most dangerous Australian batters in Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. The No. 1 and No. 2 ranked Test batters just couldn't withstand Broad's relentless accuracy and eventually were caught behind trying to play a loose drive.

In a video posted by England Cricket on their Twitter handle, here's what Harry Brook had to say about Stuart Broad's spell:

"It was good. Felt like he (Broad) was going to get a wicket every ball. Especially when we got it swinging there at the end. He was awesome then and hopefully he can carry it on tomorrow."

Brook has thoroughly enjoyed the freedom that has been given to the England players to express themselves under the current management. He added:

"The way we are going about our business is fun and that's the most fun I have had in the dressing room ever. So to be involved in this era and what the lads have done in the past 12 months has been phenomenal. I haven't had as much on the cricket field as I had in the last six months."

Harry Brook feels England will win the first Test

Harry Brook is confident that England will win on the final day and take a 1-0 lead in the series. He shed light on the importance of striking early in the first session and stated:

"Obviously I am going to be biased and say we are going to win. Hopefully we can get a couple of early wickets in the morning and try and run through them."

Usman Khawaja could be a crucial wicket for England on Day 5 as he can bat long and take Australia closer to the target.

