Fifth Ashes Test venue still up in the air

The venue for the fifth Ashes Test is still undecided as Cricket Australia (CA) cling on to hopes of playing the match in Perth.

Two weeks ago, Western Australia (WA) Cricket Association chief executive Christina Matthews claimed Hobart was “wasting ink” by applying to host the fifth Test. However, that tune changed when she told ABC Grandstand last Saturday that Perth had a "50-50" chance of retaining the fixture.

Since then, WA premier Mark McGowan has reinforced his state's border and quarantine policies, all but scuppering the remaining chances of playing the fifth Test in Perth.

Hobart remains the warm favorite to land the January Test match, having been supported by several key figures in light of probable border complications with WA. A very strong proposal from Melbourne is also being considered and an official confirmation of the chosen venue by CA is imminent.

Tasmanian premier Peter Gutwein made a formal request last month to CA for the final Ashes Test to be moved to Hobart due to WA's border rules. In light of recent developments in WA, Tasmania's case has strengthened and Gutwein is in further discussions with CA chief executive Nick Hockley to again express Hobart's willingness to host the Test.

Gutwein claimed that Hobart is in a "good spot" to host and urged CA to make a concrete decision while speaking to the media last Friday.

"We just need Cricket Australia to act in the best interests of the country, make history, and award us the Ashes Test. Even the Western Australian Premier and the Lord Mayor of Perth have conceded they can't hold it and there's no value in allowing two Tests in the same State as that will just cannibalise the market. Tasmania stands ready to host the match, whether the preference is for a day match or a day-night match - we can easily accommodate either option. It's only a little over five weeks away to the match - let's provide certainty so that all arrangements can be locked in and importantly we can start selling tickets," he said.

Tasmania's domestic border is scheduled to reopen on December 15 and Gutwein has reassured the public that it will occur.

A day-night Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) remains a live option, with Melbourne poised to potentially grab two Ashes Tests. Dubbed the world's "sporting capital," Melbourne has missed out on several major events during the pandemic, including two AFL Grand Finals and two Formula One races.

The Victorian government is "very keen" for the MCG to host another major sporting event. Victorian sports minister Martin Pakula said the MCG's prospects of hosting a second Test this summer were "pretty close to undeniable."

It can be revealed that the English Cricket Board would also prefer to play the fifth Test as a day-night match in Melbourne in what would be a historic pink-ball occasion for the MCG.

Playing a day-night match would also counterweight losing the Perth match, which was due to occur in primetime for television on the east coast of Australia. That, along with the MCG's capacity of 100,000, would be an attractive option for CA in a commercial sense.

However, a report by the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age suggested that a Hobart Test may reap the same net return as an equivalent fixture in Melbourne. The Tasmanian government could be prepared to "close, or even surpass, any gap in return between hosting the game in Hobart or Melbourne"—a figure estimated at around $2 million AUD.

CA's financial considerations also need to be balanced by the principle of equitably sharing matches around its six state owners. Australian cricket is a federal system, of which Cricket Tasmania (CT) has been a part for several decades.

Tensions have arisen between the two bodies after CT released a statement claiming that Tim Paine deserved to be supported by CA, rather than being viewed as dispensable.

CA's public silence on the Hobart fixture also suggests a view of it being dispensable. Australia had a one-off Test match against Afghanistan scheduled in Hobart on November 27 this year, but it has since been canceled in the wake of the Taliban takeover of the country. Hobart has not hosted a Test match since Australia's crushing defeat to South Africa in 2016.

In any case, a shift away from Perth is set to be beneficial both logistically and for player welfare. England's players are rightly opposed to facing onerous quarantine conditions - especially if they can be avoided. England's players have spent more time in bio-secure bubbles than any other nation and were rightly persistent in their demands to avoid it.

WA government's last ditch effort to snatch a Test

Reports revealed on Monday (Dec. 6) that the WA government is launching an audacious bid to swap the Adelaide (second) and Perth (fifth) Tests. WA's border is open to Queensland, where the first Test will be played at the Gabba, meaning players and staff could enter WA quarantine-free.

The WA government is desperate to avoid a second straight summer without a Test match. Perth Sport and Recreation Minister Tony Buti believes Perth Stadium could be made available to host the second Test.

“If cricket isn’t able to meet our border rules for fifth Test in Perth, then they should move the second test to Perth instead. It’s a no-brainer. As long as Queensland stays COVID-free then the teams can fly in ahead of the pink ball day-night Test, which is due to start on December 16. The simple solution would be to bring that Test here while South Australia manages its outbreak. Adelaide can then host the fifth Test originally scheduled for Perth," he said, speaking to the West Australian.

However, it poses a logistical nightmare as thousands of tickets are already sold and other broadcast and commercial arrangements have been put in place. With just 10 days until the start of the second Test, it would appear difficult to alter.

Full Ashes Schedule as it stands:

First Test: December 8-12, Gabba, Brisbane

Second Test: December 16-20, Adelaide Oval

Third Test: December 26-30, Melbourne Cricket Ground

Fourth Test: January 5-9, Sydney Cricket Ground

Fifth Test: January 14-18, Venue: TBC

