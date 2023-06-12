“Fines don’t work, 20 runs per over” – Michael Vaughan after 44 overs lost due to slow over-rate in WTC 2023 final

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes the teams should be penalized with 20 runs for slow over-rates in international cricket following the WTC 2023 final. This came after India and Australia were fined 100 and 80 percent of their match fees, respectively, for maintaining a slow over-rate in the ultimate Test.

ICC @ICC JUST IN: India, Australia and star opener sanctioned by the ICC.



Details



worldtestchampionship.com/news/3534508 JUST IN: India, Australia and star opener sanctioned by the ICC.Details 🚨 JUST IN: India, Australia and star opener sanctioned by the ICC.Details ⬇️worldtestchampionship.com/news/3534508

For the uninitiated, 44 overs were reportedly lost in the WTC 2023 final. On Day two, less than 75 overs were bowled, despite additional 30 minutes in the third session. Medical breaks and DRS reviews also contributed to the slow over-rate in the one-off Test. Generally, 90 overs are bowled every day in a Test match.

Commenting on the situation, Vaughan tweeted:

"Fines don’t work .. So Runs awarded to the Batting team at the end of the days play could be the only way .. 20 runs per over ..”

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan Fox Cricket @FoxCricket



How do we fix it? 🤔 >> A total of 44 overs, nearly half a day’s play, was lost in this week’s WTC final due to slow over-ratesHow do we fix it? 🤔 >> bit.ly/3qARE8a A total of 44 overs, nearly half a day’s play, was lost in this week’s WTC final due to slow over-rates 😳How do we fix it? 🤔 >> bit.ly/3qARE8a https://t.co/PoxcmGAjm9 Fines don’t work .. So Runs awarded to the Batting team at the end of the days play could be the only way .. 20 runs per over .. twitter.com/foxcricket/sta… Fines don’t work .. So Runs awarded to the Batting team at the end of the days play could be the only way .. 20 runs per over .. twitter.com/foxcricket/sta…

Australian captain Pat Cummins was relieved that the slow-over rate didn’t affect the final result. The 30-year-told reporters:

“It’s disappointing when you don’t get as many overs in as you like. To be frank, there aren’t many levers that can be pulled within the current rules to entice anyone to bowl quickly, so maybe it’s something that needs to be revisited."

He continued:

"There were lots of stoppages in play for bandaging up fingers, and those sorts of things over the last few days. Fortunately, it didn’t affect the result in the end.”

7Cricket @7Cricket



Day 1: 85

Day 2: 74.3

Day 3: 75.4



What can be done to speed up the over rate in Test cricket? Without any time lost to weather, overs bowled by day in the World Test Championship Final:Day 1: 85Day 2: 74.3Day 3: 75.4What can be done to speed up the over rate in Test cricket? #WTCFinal Without any time lost to weather, overs bowled by day in the World Test Championship Final:Day 1: 85Day 2: 74.3Day 3: 75.4What can be done to speed up the over rate in Test cricket? #WTCFinal https://t.co/RuKfVdXFep

Shubman Gill fined 15 percent match fees for public criticism of his controversial dismissal in WTC 2023 final

Shubman Gill, meanwhile, was fined 15 percent match fees for public criticism of his controversial dismissal during the WTC 2023 final.

Gill posted a picture on his social media in which Cameron Green could be seen apparently touching the ball on the ground. The TV umpire, though, declared him out. Generally, the decision falls in favor of batters if there is no conclusive evidence.

The ICC statement read:

“India’s Shubman Gill will also face a sanction for appearing to criticise the decision to give him out on the fourth day of the Test, breaching article 2.7, which relates to public criticism or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match. The young opener has been fined 15 percent of his match fee.”

Click here to check out the WTC 2023 final full scorecard.

Poll : 0 votes