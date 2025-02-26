First batter from each country to score a hundred in the Champions Trophy ft. Ibrahim Zadran

The 2025 Champions Trophy has seen several batters display their prowess and so far, ten centuries have already been scored, all by different batters.

Ad

The lastest entrant to the list of ceturions in this edition of the Champions Trophy is Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran, who slammed 177 runs against England in their ongoing game at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, February 26.

He also became the first batter from Afghanistan to score a century in the Champions Trophy. Batting first, they put up an impressive total of 325/7 from their 50 overs.

On that note, let us take a look at players from each country to have scored their first century in the history of the competiton.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

First batter from each country to score a hundred in the Champions Trophy

In the 2009 edition of the Champions Trophy, Australia played England in the semifinal at the Centurion. England scored 257 runs batting first. In reply, Australia, led by an unbeaten century from Shane Watson, won the game by nine wickets.

Watson scored an unbeaten 136 off just 132 balls opening the batting. He struck 10 fours and seven sixes in his innings at a strike-rate of 103.03.

Ad

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)

As mentioned above, Ibrahim Zadran became Afghanistan's first centurion in the Champions Trophy. In their ongoing match against England, he scored 177 runs.

Zadran's 177 came off just 146 balls, smashing 12 fours and six maximums at a strike-rate of 121.23, taking the attack to the England bowlers and hitting them all over the park.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shahriar Nafees (Bangladesh)

Former cricketer Shahriar Nafees scored the first hundred for Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy. It came against Zimbabwe during the 2006 edition of the tournament. Bangladesh scored 231/6 batting first, led by an unbeaten ton from Nafees.

Nafees struck an unbeaten 123 off 161 balls, hitting 17 boundaries and a six in his knock. Bangladesh won the game and he was also named Player of the Match.

Marcus Trescothick (England)

During the 2002 Champions Trophy, England faced Zimbabwe in Colombo. They batted first and posted a total of 298/8 on the board from their 50 overs.

Ad

Marcus Trescothick top-scored with a century, their first in the history of the competition. He scored 119 runs off 102 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes at a strike-rate of 116.66.

In the third quarterfinal of the 1998 edition, Sachin Tendulkar scored the first hundred for India in the Champions Trophy. Against Australia, he scored 141 runs off just 128 balls, including 13 fours and three sixes.

India scored 307/8 batting first led by Sachin's hundred and went on to win the game by 44 runs as well.

Ad

Chris Cairns (New Zealand)

Former New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns became the first Kiwi to score a hundred in the Champions Trophy. He scored a match-winning hundred against India in the final of the 2000 edition.

Cairns scored an unbeaten 102 off 113 balls, including eight fours and two sixes as they chased down a target of 265 to win the game by four wickets and lift the trophy.

In the second quarterfinal of the 2000 Champions Trophy, Pakistan faced Sri Lanka in Nairobi. The legendary Saeed Anwar was the star of the show, scoring an unbeaten hundred.

Ad

He slammed 102 not out of 143 balls including 12 fours and a six as Pakistan successfully chased down 194 runs, winning the game comfortably with nine wickets remaining.

Avishka Gunawardene (Sri Lanka)

Former Sri Lanka batter Avishka Gunawardene scored the first century for them in the Champios Trophy during their clash against West Indies in the 2000 edition of the tournament.

Gunawardene scored 132 runs off 146 balls including 19 boundaries as they posted a total of 287/6 and went on to win the game by 108 runs.

Ad

Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

In the semifinal of the 1998 Champions Trophy between South Africa and Sri Lanka, former all-rounder and great Jacques Kallis scored the first century for the Proteas in the history of the competition.

Kallis struck an unbeaten 113 off just 100 balls, including five boundaries and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 113.00. He was also named Player of the Match as South Africa won the game.

Ad

Philo Wallace (West Indies)

In the final of the 1998 Champions Trophy, Philo Wallace became the first centurion in the competition for the West Indies. He struck 103 runs off 102 balls against South Africa.

Unfortunately, his ton went in vain as South Africa won the game by four wickets and clinched the trophy as well.

Former Zimbabwe captain Alistair Campbell became the first batter from the country to score a Champions Trophy hundred. In the 1998 edition against New Zealand, Campbell scored 100 runs off 143 balls.

He struck seven fours and a six during his knock. However, his century proved to be of no use as New Zealand won the game by five wickets eventually.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news