"Whacky Big Nassssty claiming to be innocent dude!" - Twitterati extends special wishes to Cheteshwar Pujara on his 34th birthday

The cricket community and fans extended warm wishes to Indian Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara as he turned 34 on Tuesday. Pujara recently returned to India after participating in a three-match Test series against South Africa in their backyard.

Like most of his peers, Pujara did not enjoy himself with the bat during the series. Across three games, he could muster only 124 runs at a paltry average of 20.67, including one half-century.

Pujara's former and current teammates were quick to wish him a happy birthday through their official social media handles. The likes of Wasim Jaffer and Dinesh Karthik led the way with their special wishes.

Here are some Twitter wishes for Cheteshwar Pujara on his 34th birthday

DK @DineshKarthik

He's a curiousity in today's fast moving game... wishing you a very happy birthday Looks like a monk, but is a fortress of his own!He's a curiousity in today's fast moving game... wishing you a very happy birthday @cheteshwar1 Looks like a monk, but is a fortress of his own!He's a curiousity in today's fast moving game... wishing you a very happy birthday @cheteshwar1. https://t.co/WParWGIiND

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

Happy birthday First of his name, last of his kind.Happy birthday @cheteshwar1 have a wonderful year ahead 🤗 First of his name, last of his kind. Happy birthday @cheteshwar1 have a wonderful year ahead 🤗 https://t.co/WU7a6VmaXT

BCCI @BCCI

6,764 international runs

18 international hundreds



Here's wishing 100 international matches6,764 international runs18 international hundredsHere's wishing @cheteshwar1 - one of #TeamIndia 's grittiest batters - a very happy birthday. 100 international matches 👍6,764 international runs 👌18 international hundreds 💪Here's wishing @cheteshwar1 - one of #TeamIndia's grittiest batters - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 https://t.co/I0ZgMmf0dw

Washington Sundar @Sundarwashi5 @cheteshwar1 Happy birthday Pujji bhai! Have a rock solid year ahead! Happy birthday Pujji bhai! Have a rock solid year ahead! 🙌 @cheteshwar1

Abhinav mukund @mukundabhinav



Happy birthday



#CheteshwarPujara #Cricket #HappyBirthday Patience, passion and persistence are three words that come to mind when we watch Pujara bat!Happy birthday @cheteshwar1 have a solid year ahead, wishing you all the success Patience, passion and persistence are three words that come to mind when we watch Pujara bat!Happy birthday @cheteshwar1 have a solid year ahead, wishing you all the success 😄#CheteshwarPujara #Cricket #HappyBirthday

Akshar Patel @akshar2026

Wish you a healthy and blessed year 🏻 Happy Birthday Pujji bhai @cheteshwar1 Wish you a healthy and blessed year Happy Birthday Pujji bhai @cheteshwar1.Wish you a healthy and blessed year 🙌🏻 https://t.co/ntEEyia2XS

Ishant Sharma @ImIshant



Hope you have a good day bro! Cheers! @cheteshwar1 Happy Birthday Panther!!Hope you have a good day bro! Cheers! Happy Birthday Panther!!🎂 Hope you have a good day bro! Cheers! 🙌 @cheteshwar1 https://t.co/ln6GESbPwl

Girish @Chandra__Girish

Hero of our one of the greatest test series victories in history (2018-19 Australia Tour) Happy Birthday PujaraHero of our one of the greatest test series victories in history (2018-19 Australia Tour) Happy Birthday Pujara ❤️Hero of our one of the greatest test series victories in history (2018-19 Australia Tour) 🙌 https://t.co/MjrstKXoe3

Mayank Agarwal @mayankcricket

A cake smash is pending Happy Birthday to this Whacky Big Nassssty claiming to be innocent dude!A cake smash is pending @cheteshwar1 and I am sure there are many waiting in line for that! Happy Birthday to this Whacky Big Nassssty claiming to be innocent dude! A cake smash is pending @cheteshwar1 and I am sure there are many waiting in line for that! https://t.co/Yp6MMG2yrC

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt A very happy birthday to you @cheteshwar1 . Your dedication and efforts towards the game is what makes you special...my best wishes to you! A very happy birthday to you @cheteshwar1. Your dedication and efforts towards the game is what makes you special...my best wishes to you! https://t.co/qJB4SO3gYZ

"Pujara will know he’s got a long, long rope" - Dinesh Karthik on Pujara's current lean patch in Tests

Dinesh Karthik recently analyzed Cheteshwar Pujara's lean run of form with the bat in the South Africa series. He opined that even Pujara would know that he has been given a long rope amidst repeated failures.

Karthik acknowledged Saurashtra batter's priceless contributions in the past but pointed out that he cannot live on those laurels forever. Speaking to Cricbuzz on the matter, Karthik said:

“At number 3 in inarguably the world’s best cricket team, to find a spot there for three years and not score a hundred. Pujara will know he’s got a long, long rope. To a large extent he is playing because of the potential he has, and the performances he has shown, and obviously, he is a senior statesmen in the team as well."

Karthik added:

"But the long rope he has been given is slowly burning out, and you are coming to the end of it. I am very, very sure that he is aware of it. Also, we have got to see the potential of the players at the back, they have done well as well."

Pujara's place in the Indian Test side is uncertain for the next Test series due to his dismal returns in recent times. India's next assignment in Test cricket is a home series against Sri Lanka in February.

