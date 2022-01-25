"Whacky Big Nassssty claiming to be innocent dude!" - Twitterati extends special wishes to Cheteshwar Pujara on his 34th birthday

The cricket community and fans extended warm wishes to Indian Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara as he turned 34 on Tuesday. Pujara recently returned to India after participating in a three-match Test series against South Africa in their backyard.
Like most of his peers, Pujara did not enjoy himself with the bat during the series. Across three games, he could muster only 124 runs at a paltry average of 20.67, including one half-century.
Pujara's former and current teammates were quick to wish him a happy birthday through their official social media handles. The likes of Wasim Jaffer and Dinesh Karthik led the way with their special wishes.
Here are some Twitter wishes for Cheteshwar Pujara on his 34th birthday
"Pujara will know he’s got a long, long rope" - Dinesh Karthik on Pujara's current lean patch in Tests
Dinesh Karthik recently analyzed Cheteshwar Pujara's lean run of form with the bat in the South Africa series. He opined that even Pujara would know that he has been given a long rope amidst repeated failures.
Karthik acknowledged Saurashtra batter's priceless contributions in the past but pointed out that he cannot live on those laurels forever. Speaking to Cricbuzz on the matter, Karthik said:
“At number 3 in inarguably the world’s best cricket team, to find a spot there for three years and not score a hundred. Pujara will know he’s got a long, long rope. To a large extent he is playing because of the potential he has, and the performances he has shown, and obviously, he is a senior statesmen in the team as well."
Karthik added:
"But the long rope he has been given is slowly burning out, and you are coming to the end of it. I am very, very sure that he is aware of it. Also, we have got to see the potential of the players at the back, they have done well as well."
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Pujara's place in the Indian Test side is uncertain for the next Test series due to his dismal returns in recent times. India's next assignment in Test cricket is a home series against Sri Lanka in February.
Q. Should Pujara play in the Test series against Sri Lanka?
Yes
NA