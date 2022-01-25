×
Create
Notifications

"Whacky Big Nassssty claiming to be innocent dude!" - Twitterati extends special wishes to Cheteshwar Pujara on his 34th birthday

Twitterati extends special wishes to Cheteshwar Pujara on his 34th birthday
Twitterati extends special wishes to Cheteshwar Pujara on his 34th birthday
Balakrishna
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 25, 2022 11:07 PM IST
News

The cricket community and fans extended warm wishes to Indian Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara as he turned 34 on Tuesday. Pujara recently returned to India after participating in a three-match Test series against South Africa in their backyard.

Like most of his peers, Pujara did not enjoy himself with the bat during the series. Across three games, he could muster only 124 runs at a paltry average of 20.67, including one half-century.

Pujara's former and current teammates were quick to wish him a happy birthday through their official social media handles. The likes of Wasim Jaffer and Dinesh Karthik led the way with their special wishes.

Here are some Twitter wishes for Cheteshwar Pujara on his 34th birthday

Looks like a monk, but is a fortress of his own!He's a curiousity in today's fast moving game... wishing you a very happy birthday @cheteshwar1. https://t.co/WParWGIiND
First of his name, last of his kind. Happy birthday @cheteshwar1 have a wonderful year ahead 🤗 https://t.co/WU7a6VmaXT
Happy birthday @cheteshwar1 🎂🤗Have a great year ahead! https://t.co/HKfAT4SFhU
Happy birthday @cheteshwar1 God bless you.. stay happy and healthy
@BCCI @cheteshwar1 Patience. Perseverance. Pujara.Happy birthday, @cheteshwar1! 💗🥳
Happy birthday Super king @cheteshwar1 💛#WhistlePodu https://t.co/cKAS9TL4zI
100 international matches 👍6,764 international runs 👌18 international hundreds 💪Here's wishing @cheteshwar1 - one of #TeamIndia's grittiest batters - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 https://t.co/I0ZgMmf0dw
Happy birthday Pujara @cheteshwar1 wall 2.0 🧱🧱 https://t.co/gq29f7fYaM
Happy birthday @cheteshwar1 bhai 🎂 wishing you the best always 🤗 https://t.co/XF6S0ftKgm
Happy birthday Pujji bhai! Have a rock solid year ahead! 🙌 @cheteshwar1
Patience, passion and persistence are three words that come to mind when we watch Pujara bat!Happy birthday @cheteshwar1 have a solid year ahead, wishing you all the success 😄#CheteshwarPujara #Cricket #HappyBirthday
Happy Birthday @cheteshwar1 paaji 🎂Stay Blessed
May all your wishes come true! Happy Birthday! @cheteshwar1
Happy Birthday Pujji bhai @cheteshwar1.Wish you a healthy and blessed year 🙌🏻 https://t.co/ntEEyia2XS
Happy Birthday @cheteshwar1 !! May you shine through..wishing all the happy returns of the day! Stay blessed! 🎂🎉#HappyBirthday https://t.co/jqhRn5cvDs
Happy Birthday Panther!!🎂 Hope you have a good day bro! Cheers! 🙌 @cheteshwar1 https://t.co/ln6GESbPwl
Happy Birthday Pujara ❤️Hero of our one of the greatest test series victories in history (2018-19 Australia Tour) 🙌 https://t.co/MjrstKXoe3
Happy Birthday to this Whacky Big Nassssty claiming to be innocent dude! A cake smash is pending @cheteshwar1 and I am sure there are many waiting in line for that! https://t.co/Yp6MMG2yrC
A very happy birthday to you @cheteshwar1. Your dedication and efforts towards the game is what makes you special...my best wishes to you! https://t.co/qJB4SO3gYZ

"Pujara will know he’s got a long, long rope" - Dinesh Karthik on Pujara's current lean patch in Tests

Dinesh Karthik recently analyzed Cheteshwar Pujara's lean run of form with the bat in the South Africa series. He opined that even Pujara would know that he has been given a long rope amidst repeated failures.

Karthik acknowledged Saurashtra batter's priceless contributions in the past but pointed out that he cannot live on those laurels forever. Speaking to Cricbuzz on the matter, Karthik said:

“At number 3 in inarguably the world’s best cricket team, to find a spot there for three years and not score a hundred. Pujara will know he’s got a long, long rope. To a large extent he is playing because of the potential he has, and the performances he has shown, and obviously, he is a senior statesmen in the team as well."

Karthik added:

"But the long rope he has been given is slowly burning out, and you are coming to the end of it. I am very, very sure that he is aware of it. Also, we have got to see the potential of the players at the back, they have done well as well."

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Pujara's place in the Indian Test side is uncertain for the next Test series due to his dismal returns in recent times. India's next assignment in Test cricket is a home series against Sri Lanka in February.

Edited by Aditya Singh
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Should Pujara play in the Test series against Sri Lanka?

Yes

NA

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी