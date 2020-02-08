First session of Ind-Aus pink-ball Test will be critical, reckons Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar believes that the first session will be crucial for both teams in the Pink-Ball Test

The Indian team is set to tour Australia towards the end of this year for a four-match Test series and will be playing a pink-ball Test this time around. As it promises to be a cracker of a series between two evenly-matched Test sides, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar believes that the first session will be crucial in the pink-ball Test.

"The first session, before the dew sets in, is going to be critical. The declaration becomes important - (if) your tailenders are batting, you don't need to score those 20 or 25 extra runs," Tendulkar was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"There is lateral movement when the dew sets in, the ball starts skidding through. Those 15-20 overs (under lights) are critical," he added.

Tendulkar believed that there was a great chance for the bowling team to pick up early wickets when the ball begins to swing under the lights and he felt that is the one thing the Indian team needs to be aware of.

"You'd much rather declare and get three or four top-order wickets during that period because I felt the ball would better on the pitch and the temperature starts dropping," Tendulkar revealed.

Tendulkar currently is in Australia as he is the coach of the Ricky Ponting XI for the Bushfire Relief match. When asked about comparisons with some of the modern-day greats, Tendulkar quickly discarded the question and believed that there could not be any comparison between batsmen from two different generations.

"Let's not get into comparisons and let us enjoy what both those individuals are doing. They are entertaining the entire cricketing world and it's a joy for us to watch," Tendulkar asserted.

The match between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI will be played on Sunday, February 9 at the Junction Oval.