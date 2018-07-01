Five Batsmen to watch out in the India-England limited-overs series

Sameer Allana FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.52K // 01 Jul 2018, 14:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

CRICKET-IRL-IND-T20

The Indian tour of England is all set to commence from the 3rd July with the limited overs series. This will be followed by the Test series next month. Currently, England are the No.1 ranked ODI side and are coming in after a complete whitewash against Australia.

As for India, they are ranked No.2 in the ICC rankings. While India has won four consecutive bilateral ODI series between both the nations, England enjoy the upper hand in T20Is.

The upcoming series promises to be an exciting one. The English batting has been in some extraordinary form in the recent past. On the other hand, India has always been known as a strong batting side. Hence, it's going to be an enthralling encounter on the cards.

Here we mention five batsmen who are the ones to be watched out for during the series:-

1. Virat Kohli

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: Semi-Final: West Indies v India

The run machine is back to international cricket after a four-month break. The No.1 ODI batsman at the moment, Kohli would be raring to prove a point in the England tour. His previous stint here was disastrous. Coming back after having scored runs all over the world, England remains the only conquest left to conquer.

While he scored a century in the 2011 ODI series, his record in England against England isn’t that good. Also, with a lot of expectations on Virat’s shoulders, the Indian skipper would be looking forward to lead from the front. He enjoys an average of 41.86 against England overall.

However, it’s the lowest batting average he has against any nation, which defines the standards he has set for himself.