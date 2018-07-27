Five Best Test Innings by Indian Batsmen in England

Abhyudaya Tyagi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 509 // 27 Jul 2018, 01:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Vengsarkar has played some match-winning innings in England

It all started 86 years ago when the first Indian test team embarked on a tour of England. Led by CK Nayudu, India played their first test at Lord’s. While the team eventually crashed to a rather comprehensive defeat, the fight epitomized by the underdog Indians was admirable. Since then, England has usually been a difficult place for Indian players to tour considering the conditions.

This is evident by the fact that India has only won two test series in the British Isles in 1986 and 2007 respectively.

While that record is indeed better than India’s record in Australia and South Africa, it still requires significant improvement. Now another Indian team led by Virat Kohli embarks on another test tour and indeed, they have an excellent chance to win another series in the country.

Thus it is pertinent to look at some of the best innings by Indian batsmen in England. These batters managed to overcome swing bowling by some of its leading practitioners, bounce from some fearsome quicks, willy spin and reverse swing late in the innings.

Honourable Mentions:

Ajinkya Rahane 103 at Lord’s 2014

Ajinkya Rahane played one of the best innings by an Indian on English soil

In only his second test in England, Ajinkya Rahane played one of the best innings by an Indian on English soil.

As India batted first, Rahane came to the crease with India at a tricky 86-3. From that point, he was unstoppable as he quickly accumulated a brilliant century. Swing, seam or spin did not seem to trouble him.

The pitch was certainly tricky- no other Indian batsman scored more than 36. It helped set India up for a famous win at the home of cricket. Unfortunately, Rahane’s innings has been eclipsed by longer knocks played against better English bowling attacks.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi 148 at Headingley 1967

When India conceded a 386 run lead in the 1st test of India’ tour of England in 1967, it seemed like India were going to succumb to another abject loss on English soil. Up to that point, India hadn’t won a test in the country and had been vanquished easily on most occasions.

Yet, India’s batsmen had other ideas. After the top order got India off to an excellent start, captain Pataudi came in and made an extraordinary 148. This allowed India to set a tough 124 for England. While they still lost the game, Pataudi ensured that their pride was still intact.

Rahul Dravid 217 at The Oval 2002

Dravid helped India do that with a classical double century that helped India reach 508

One of the only two double centuries scored by an Indian on English soil, Rahul Dravid’s double century at the Oval in 2002 was indeed a great innings. After India conceded a massive 515 total in the first innings, the team was under pressure to match that in the decisive fourth test of a series situated at 1-1. Dravid helped India do that with a classical double century that helped India reach 508. This innings is excluded primarily because it came on an extremely flat pitch.

Tendulkar, Dravid and Ganguly at Headingly 2002

In one of the more famous stories of Indian cricket, captain Sourav Ganguly chose to bat on a green pitch at traditionally bowling-friendly Headingly.

Very few would have predicted what happened next as after a solid start by the openers, three of India’s Fab Four accumulated brilliant hundreds.

Dravid made a solid 148, Sachin Tendulkar amassed an extraordinary 193 while Ganguly added insult to injury with a rapid 128. All three innings were special and deserve a mention as they led to a famous Indian win.

1 / 6 NEXT