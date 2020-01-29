Five innings in 2019 that reaffirmed the quality of Test cricket

Steve Smith and Ben Stokes played two memorable knocks

2019 was a dream year for cricket as the game witnessed outstanding action in every format. The ICC Cricket World Cup was a fantastic success as the competitiveness was high with the round-robin format. The final was a humdinger with England walking way with the cup on boundary countback. The T20 leagues continued to grow and produce exciting talent.

But the biggest positive was for the game's Uutimate format - Test cricket. After two failed attempts, the ICC put the World Test Championship in place in 2019. With points at stake for every game, teams started going harder for wins. The fact that 35 of the 40 Tests held in 2019 produced a winner is an indicator.

Concussion substitutes were approved by the ICC. India also gave the nod to day-night Tests as they hosted Bangladesh at Kolkata. The game was a massive success with Eden Gardens witnessing full house on each day of the match. These changes reignited the longest format.

Moreover, many exciting knocks by the batsmen in the year showcased what Test cricket is all about. Here are five such knocks that reaffirmed the quality of the format.

#5 Marnus Labuschagne - 59 vs England at Lord's

The first-ever concussion substitute

With 1-0 lead in the series, Australia played England in the second Ashes Test of the series at Lord's. Jofra Archer also made his Test debut in the match. In reply to England's 258, Australians were struggling at 80-4 at the start of day 4 in a rain-affected match.

Archer first struck the elbow of Steve Smith and then a bouncer hit him on the back of his helmet. The right-hander returned to the dressing room only to come back after a while. He was dismissed for 92 and later ruled out due to symptoms of concussion.

On the back of Ben Stokes' magnificent century in the second innings, Australians were given a target of 267 in 52 overs on the final day. Archer led England's push for a win with two quick wickets. Marnus Labuschagne walked into bat becoming the first-ever concussion substitute in the history of the game.

He was welcomed with a quick bouncer from Archer which hit him on his helmet. But it didn't rattle him up as he continued batting. It didn't disturb his style of play either, as he continued to play on the front foot to bring up a fighting half-century.

The Aussies kept losing wickets at one end, but Labuschagne held the fort at the other. His 100-ball innings helped them salvage a draw, which in turn later helped them to retain the Ashes on English soil after eighteen years. Although it was a small knock in terms of runs, the occasion and the way it brought back the memories of old-fashioned Test cricket were a treat to watch.

