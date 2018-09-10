Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Five potential replacements for Alastair Cook

Abhijit Raghunathan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.87K   //    10 Sep 2018, 15:24 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Three
England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Three

In almost 140 years of Test match cricket, the England team has not had a more prolific run-getter than Alastair Cook. At 33, it may seem a bit too soon to hang up one’s boots, but the simple fact remains that he is a legend. Not just in England cricket folklore, but in the context of world cricket. And nobody can take that away from him.

Most Indian fans would remember the first ever sighting of Alastair Cook. It was the summer of 2006 and the lanky Chef strolled out to open the batting with Andrew Strauss. There was no flair, no flamboyance about the way he went about his batting, but the one aspect of his batting that separated him from the rest was the solidity in defence.

The numbers and the stats are there for all to see. However, it would definitely seem as though the Gentleman Cook has transcended the record-breaking Alastair Cook. Having played for as long as he has, it is almost certain that Cook would indeed give it away.

And now, it would also seem as though the stuffed shirts behind the banners and doldrums of the ECB have a job on their hands. While looking for a replacement for Cook, these five players will certainly be the ones the ECB will have their eye on:

#1) Alex Hales

Somerset v Nottinghamshire Outlaws - Vitality Blast Quarter-Final
Somerset v Nottinghamshire Outlaws - Vitality Blast Quarter-Final

Alex Hales is anything but the regular archetypal English cricketer. He is far from the big-bellied, unfit England opener from the mid-1980s. Boasting of immense fitness and ability to strike the ball with ease, it is clear that Hales is a favourite to partner Keaton Jennings atop the order in the all-white for England.

However, the ECB selection committee is rather well-versed in Hales' experiment when it comes to Test cricket. As a matter of fact, Hales has featured in 11 Tests so far for his country. And for the most part, he has let the selectors down with 573 runs in 21 innings. He debuted in the Boxing Day Test match against South Africa in Durban and batted alongside Alastair Cook.

In spite of winning the Test by a rather wide margin, Hales managed just the 10 more Test matches and has not featured in the Test team for over two years. However, given his exploits in the ODI and T20 formats, Hales is quite clearly a frontrunner to partner Jennings once Cook’s career is done and dusted.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Alastair Cook Haseeb Hameed
Abhijit Raghunathan
ANALYST
Sports Buff | History Buff | Former State-Level Tennis player
Five batsmen who can replace Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook: Once a legend, always a legend
RELATED STORY
The Phenomenon Called Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
The tenacious Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook: The great wall of England
RELATED STORY
Alastair Nathan Cook - The 'Chef' Who Stood Tall For England
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook retires: Career in pictures
RELATED STORY
Five Greatest Moments of Alastair Cook's Career
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook and his biggest regret
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook Retirement: The end of a long innings
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 13/3 (5.4 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 | India need 451 runs to win
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us